Severe Weather Statement issued for Alger, Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 17:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Alger; Delta A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DELTA AND SOUTHWESTERN ALGER COUNTIES At 523 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rapid River, or 17 miles northeast of Escanaba, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Delta and southwestern Alger Counties, including the following locations... Maplewood, Brampton, St. Nicholas, Ensign, Perkins, Round Lake and Diffin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH