Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Avery, Burke, McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 17:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Avery; Burke; McDowell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MCDOWELL...SOUTHWESTERN AVERY AND NORTHWESTERN BURKE COUNTIES At 522 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Newland, or near Crossnore, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Crossnore, Linville Falls, Ingalls, Altamont, Pineola, Ashford, Jonas Ridge, B.R. Parkway-Linville Falls To Grandfather and Linville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH