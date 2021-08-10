Hurricane Local Statement issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Monroe Lower Keys; Monroe Middle Keys; Monroe Upper Keys This product covers the Florida Keys **Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for the Florida Keys** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Monroe Lower Keys, Monroe Middle Keys, and Monroe Upper Keys * STORM INFORMATION: - About 260 miles southeast of Key West FL or about 240 miles southeast of Marathon FL or about 230 miles southeast of Key Largo FL - 22.3N 78.4W - Storm Intensity 35 mph - Movement West-northwest or 295 degrees at 12 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ At 1100 AM EDT, Tropical Depression Fred has changed little in strength this morning, and continues to move to the west-northwest at 10 mph very near the north central Cuban coast. On the forecast track, the center of Tropical Depression Fred will continue moving along or just north of central Cuba today and tonight, and after a turn to the northwest, will be near the Florida Keys early Saturday. Fred is expected to slowly intensify back to tropical storm strength as it approaches the Florida Keys. Weather conditions will steadily deteriorate with thundery squalls becoming more frequent across the Florida Keys late this afternoon and evening. The potential risk for multiple hazards remains unchanged for the Florida Keys, including flooding rainfall, tropical storm force winds, especially in squalls, isolated tornadoes, and treacherous marine conditions. Tropical storm conditions are most likely to arrive early Saturday morning, with conditions not likely to improve until Saturday evening. Heavy rainfall of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated maximum totals of 8 inches, may cause significant rainwater flooding of roadways and poor drainage areas. A Flood Watch is in effect from this evening through late Saturday night. Heavy rainfall will be exacerbated during the times of high tide. At this time, there is little if any potential for coastal flooding. However, significant wave overwash along south-facing shorelines will be possible, especially near the times of high tide early Saturday and Sunday mornings. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across the Florida Keys. Potential impacts include: - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at low-lying spots and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some secondary road closures will be possible. * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across the Florida Keys. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across the Florida Keys. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * SURGE: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across the Florida Keys. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: No mandatory evacuations are expected for this storm. However, Monroe County Emergency Management advises residents and visitors in campgrounds, recreational vehicles, travel trailers, live-aboard vessels, and mobile homes to prepare to seek shelter with friends or family in a safe structure through the expected duration of Fred`s passage through the Florida Keys. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! Isolated tornadoes will be possible with this storm. Have multiple ways to receive Tornado Warnings. Be ready to shelter quickly. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org - For Florida Division of Emergency Management information, see floridadisaster.org - For Monroe County Emergency Management Information, see monroecountyem.com/782/Emergency-Management - For Monroe County EM Hurricane Preparedness Information, see monroecountyem.com/1214/Hurricane-Preparedness - For Monroe County EM Evacuation Information, see monroecountyem.com/897/Evacuation-information - For Monroe County shelter information, see monroecountyem.com/992/Shelters NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Key West FL around 5 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.