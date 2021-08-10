Hurricane Local Statement issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 12:59:00 Expires: 2021-08-11 02:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **DISTURBANCE NOW SOUTH OF THE VIRGIN ISLANDS** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands, Vieques, and Western Interior * STORM INFORMATION: - About 110 miles south-southeast of San Juan PR or about 100 miles south-southwest of Saint Thomas VI - 16.9N 65.5W - Storm Intensity 35 mph - Movement West-northwest or 295 degrees at 17 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as the Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is expected to become a Tropical Storm tonight, as it continues to move west-northwestward at 17 mph across the northeastern Caribbean Sea. Therefore, tropical storm conditions are likely across the local islands this evening and continuing through early Wednesday morning. The external bands of this disturbance are now moving over portions of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra, producing periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. This disturbance will continue to bring heavy rains across the islands, with the potential for life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides, as well as river flooding through Wednesday, with greatest impact expected across eastern and southern Puerto Rico. Deteriorating marine and coastal conditions will continue through Wednesday, with hazardous seas and life-threatening rip currents. Isolated tornados cannot be ruled out with the outer bands of this system, especially when the disturbance moves closer to the islands. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across eastern and southern Puerto Rico. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. Protect against locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts across the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. If realized, these impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, little to no impact is anticipated. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: If you are exceptionally vulnerable to wind or water hazards from tropical systems, consider voluntary evacuation, especially if being officially recommended. Relocate to a predetermined shelter or safe destination. If evacuating away from the area or relocating to a nearby shelter, leave early before weather conditions become hazardous. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track as there are inherent forecast uncertainties which must be taken into account. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low lying or poor drainage area, in a valley or canyon, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground Closely monitor NOAA Weather Radio or other local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 8 PM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.alerts.weather.gov
