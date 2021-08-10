Cancel
Anson County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Montgomery, Richmond by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Anson; Montgomery; Richmond A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Moore, central Anson, southeastern Montgomery and northern Richmond Counties through 615 PM EDT At 521 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wadesboro, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wadesboro, Ansonville, Hoffman, Polkton, Mount Gilead, Ellerbe, Candor, Lilesville, Norman and Blewett Falls Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

