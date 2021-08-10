Cancel
Environment

Hurricane Local Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 23:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **TROPICAL STORM FRED DEVELOPS JUST SOUTH OF PUERTO RICO** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands * STORM INFORMATION: - About 60 miles south-southeast of Mayaguez PR or about 50 miles south-southwest of Ponce PR - 17.4N 66.8W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement West or 270 degrees at 17 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Fred has developed just south of Puerto Rico and a Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for all the local islands. Fred is currently moving west at 17 mph over the offshore Caribbean waters, about 50 miles south-southwest of Ponce. The storm intensity remains at 40 mph, therefore, tropical storm conditions are still possible across portions of the local islands through the overnight hours. Fred is expected move over the Mona Passage and exit the local area by early Wednesday morning. Rainbands are currently affecting the southern sections of Puerto Rico, and urban and small stream flooding is expected across these areas. Additional showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected across portions of the islands, and flooding as well as possible tropical storm force wind gusts cannot be ruled out through the rest of the overnight hours. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across eastern and southern Puerto Rico. Remain well guarded against dangerous flood waters having possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across coastal sections of southern and western Puerto Rico. Remain well sheltered from hazardous wind having possible limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, little to no impact is anticipated. * TORNADOES: Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across Puerto Rico. Remain well braced against a tornado event having possible limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * SURGE: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not return to evacuated areas until hazardous winds diminish and flood waters abate. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track as there are inherent forecast uncertainties which must be taken into account. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low lying or poor drainage area, in a valley or canyon, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 2 AM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.

alerts.weather.gov

Environment

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:44:00 Expires: 2021-08-14 03:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS EAST OF THE LESSER ANTILLES** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands, Vieques, and Western Interior * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands, Vieques, and Western Interior * STORM INFORMATION: - About 960 miles east of San Juan PR or about 870 miles east of Saint Croix VI - 15.4N 51.8W - Storm Intensity 35 mph - Movement West or 275 degrees at 22 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Depression Seven, located about 675 miles to the east of the Leeward Islands, is expected to gradually strengthen during the next couple of days and become a tropical storm tonight or on Saturday. A tropical storm watch has been issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The system is expected to affect the local islands Sunday into Monday and bring with it flooding rains, tropical storm force winds and hazardous marine conditions. First rainbands from Tropical Depression Seven are expected by Sunday morning, becoming more frequent and heavier Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * WIND: Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * SURGE: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. * TORNADOES: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: If you are exceptionally vulnerable to wind or water hazards from tropical systems, consider voluntary evacuation, especially if being officially recommended. Relocate to a predetermined shelter or safe destination. If evacuating away from the area or relocating to a nearby shelter, leave early before weather conditions become hazardous. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track as there are inherent forecast uncertainties which must be taken into account. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low lying or poor drainage area, in a valley or canyon, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground. Closely monitor NOAA Weather Radio or other local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 8 PM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Environment

Tropical Storm Watch issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 22:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - St Thomas St John and adjacent islands * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - HTTP://WWW.SRH.NOAA.GOV/SJU/
Environment

Tropical Storm Watch issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Environment

Tropical Storm Watch issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Environment

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 12:00:00 Expires: 2021-08-14 14:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **DEPRESSION STRENGTHENS INTO TROPICAL STORM GRACE** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning for all Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for all Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands * STORM INFORMATION: - About 710 miles east-southeast of San Juan PR or about 620 miles east of Saint Croix VI - 15.8N 55.6W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement West or 280 degrees at 22 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Depression Seven is now Tropical Storm Grace, located about 420 miles east of the Leeward Islands. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Grace will affect the local islands Sunday into Monday and bring with it flooding rains, tropical storm force winds and hazardous marine conditions. First rainbands from Grace will arrive by Sunday morning, becoming more frequent and heavier Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. A Flash Flood Watch in effect from Sunday through Monday evening. Stay tuned for additional updates. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: - If you are exceptionally vulnerable to wind or water hazards from tropical systems, consider voluntary evacuation, especially if being officially recommended. Relocate to a predetermined shelter or safe destination. - If evacuating away from the area or relocating to a nearby shelter, leave early before weather conditions become hazardous. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: In emergencies it is best to remain calm. Stay informed and focused on the situation at hand. Exercise patience with those you encounter. Be a Good Samaritan and helpful to others. If you are a visitor and still in the area, listen for the name of the city or town in which you are staying within local news updates. Be sure you know the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Closely monitor NOAA Weather radio or other local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 8 AM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Environment

Tropical Storm Watch issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 22:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: St Croix TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - St Croix * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - HTTP://WWW.SRH.NOAA.GOV/SJU/
Environment

Tropical Storm Watch issued for St Croix by NWS

Chenango County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 03:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chenango; Otsego A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Otsego, southeastern Madison and northeastern Chenango Counties through 415 AM EDT At 333 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over South Brookfield, or 12 miles southeast of Hamilton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brookfield, Middlefield, Hartwick, Cooperstown, Edmeston, Springfield, Richfield Springs, Burlington, Columbus and Cherry Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Environment

Tropical Storm Watch issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Environment

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 00:13:00 Expires: 2021-08-14 08:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **SMALL TROPICAL DEPRESSION CONTINUES MOVING QUICKLY WESTWARD** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands, Vieques, and Western Interior * STORM INFORMATION: - About 830 miles east-southeast of San Juan PR or about 740 miles east of Saint Croix VI - 15.5N 53.8W - Storm Intensity 35 mph - Movement West or 280 degrees at 21 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Depression Seven, located about 540 miles to the east of the Leeward Islands, is expected to gradually strengthen during the next couple of days and become a tropical storm on Saturday. A tropical storm watch has been issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The system is expected to affect the local islands Sunday into Monday and bring with it flooding rains, tropical storm force winds and hazardous marine conditions. First rainbands from Tropical Depression Seven are expected by Sunday morning, becoming more frequent and heavier Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. Stay tuned because there is a possibility to issue a Tropical Storm Warning as early as tomorrow morning. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * WIND: Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: If you are exceptionally vulnerable to wind or water hazards from tropical systems, consider voluntary evacuation, especially if being officially recommended. Relocate to a predetermined shelter or safe destination. If evacuating away from the area or relocating to a nearby shelter, leave early before weather conditions become hazardous. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track as there are inherent forecast uncertainties which must be taken into account. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low lying or poor drainage area, in a valley or canyon, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground. Closely monitor NOAA Weather Radio or other local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 2 AM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Environment

Tropical Storm Watch issued for St Croix by NWS

Environment

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 02:56:00 Expires: 2021-08-14 11:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **DEPRESSION EXPECTED TO BECOME A TROPICAL STORM LATER TODAY** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands, Vieques, and Western Interior * STORM INFORMATION: - About 770 miles east-southeast of San Juan PR or about 680 miles east of Saint Croix VI - 15.6N 54.7W - Storm Intensity 35 mph - Movement West or 280 degrees at 21 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Depression Seven, located about 480 miles to the east of the Leeward Islands, is expected to gradually strengthen during the next couple of days and become a tropical storm later today. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The system is expected to affect the local islands Sunday into Monday and bring with it flooding rains, tropical storm force winds and hazardous marine conditions. First rainbands from Tropical Depression Seven are expected by Sunday morning, becoming more frequent and heavier Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. Stay tuned because there is a possibility to issue a Tropical Storm Warning as early as this morning. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * WIND: Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: If you are exceptionally vulnerable to wind or water hazards from tropical systems, consider voluntary evacuation, especially if being officially recommended. Relocate to a predetermined shelter or safe destination. If evacuating away from the area or relocating to a nearby shelter, leave early before weather conditions become hazardous. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track as there are inherent forecast uncertainties which must be taken into account. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low lying or poor drainage area, in a valley or canyon, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground. Closely monitor NOAA Weather Radio or other local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 5 AM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Chenango County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Madison, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 02:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chenango; Madison; Otsego A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Otsego, southeastern Madison and northeastern Chenango Counties through 415 AM EDT At 333 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over South Brookfield, or 12 miles southeast of Hamilton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brookfield, Middlefield, Hartwick, Cooperstown, Edmeston, Springfield, Richfield Springs, Burlington, Columbus and Cherry Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Environment

Tropical Storm Watch issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

La Paz County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Gila River Valley, Kofa, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 02:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for southwestern and west central Arizona. Target Area: Gila River Valley; Kofa; Yuma Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern La Paz and north central Yuma Counties through 215 AM MST At 137 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 21 miles northwest of Tyson to 8 miles northeast of Yuma Proving Ground to 18 miles south of Quartzsite. Movement was south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Yuma Proving Ground. This includes AZ Route 95 between mile markers 41 and 77. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Chukchi Sea Coast, St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-14 08:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast Elevated Surf In The Bering Strait And At Kivalina Tonight Through Sunday Water levels are expected to be 1 to 2 feet higher than normal high tides in the Bering Strait and at Kivalina tonight through Sunday. This will cause surf to wash to the top of the beach, and could wash away anything left on the beach. People in the Bering Strait and the Kivalina area should move belongings off the beach to prevent them from washing away this weekend. Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph will develop tonight and continue into Sat, before turning west Saturday night and Sunday. This will cause the elevated water levels and elevated surf tonight and Saturday in the Bering Strait and at Kivalina. The elevated surf will last through Sunday at Kivalina, but drop in the Bering Strait on Sunday.
Environment

Tropical Storm Watch issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Environment

Tropical Storm Watch issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 01:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: St Croix TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - St Croix * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - HTTP://WWW.SRH.NOAA.GOV/SJU/
Environment

Tropical Storm Watch issued for St Croix by NWS

Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 05:44:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-14 02:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory is in effect * SURF...Surfs of 11 to 13 feet will impact south and east facing shores. * TIMING...through TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...Hazardous surfs and strong rip currents. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 543 TAEAO ASO FARAILE AUKUSO 13 2021 ...Ua iai nei le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...Galu maualuluga e 11 i le 13 futu o le a aafia ai talafatai i saute i sasa`e o le atunu`u. * TAIMI...seia oo i le po nanei. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E maualuluga galu ma e malolosi le aave o le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.

