Hurricane Local Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 23:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **TROPICAL STORM FRED DEVELOPS JUST SOUTH OF PUERTO RICO** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands * STORM INFORMATION: - About 60 miles south-southeast of Mayaguez PR or about 50 miles south-southwest of Ponce PR - 17.4N 66.8W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement West or 270 degrees at 17 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Fred has developed just south of Puerto Rico and a Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for all the local islands. Fred is currently moving west at 17 mph over the offshore Caribbean waters, about 50 miles south-southwest of Ponce. The storm intensity remains at 40 mph, therefore, tropical storm conditions are still possible across portions of the local islands through the overnight hours. Fred is expected move over the Mona Passage and exit the local area by early Wednesday morning. Rainbands are currently affecting the southern sections of Puerto Rico, and urban and small stream flooding is expected across these areas. Additional showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected across portions of the islands, and flooding as well as possible tropical storm force wind gusts cannot be ruled out through the rest of the overnight hours. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across eastern and southern Puerto Rico. Remain well guarded against dangerous flood waters having possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across coastal sections of southern and western Puerto Rico. Remain well sheltered from hazardous wind having possible limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, little to no impact is anticipated. * TORNADOES: Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across Puerto Rico. Remain well braced against a tornado event having possible limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * SURGE: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not return to evacuated areas until hazardous winds diminish and flood waters abate. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track as there are inherent forecast uncertainties which must be taken into account. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low lying or poor drainage area, in a valley or canyon, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 2 AM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.