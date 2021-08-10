Cancel
Loudon County, TN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Loudon, Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 16:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Loudon; Monroe The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Loudon County in east Tennessee Northwestern Monroe County in east Tennessee * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 522 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Madisonville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sweetwater, Loudon, Madisonville, Vonore, Philadelphia, Fort Loudon State Park, Tariffville and Tellico Village. This includes Interstate 75 in Tennessee near mile marker 61. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

