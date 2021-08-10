Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Davis Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Davis Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Brewster County through 515 PM CDT At 425 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22 miles south of Alpine, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Santiago Peak, Elephant Mountain and Elephant Mountain Wildlife Management Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH