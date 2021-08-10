Special Weather Statement issued for Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 13:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins Strong thunderstorm near Paulden through 245 PM MST At 220 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Paulden, or 10 miles north of Chino Valley. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chino Valley and Paulden. This includes State Route 89 between mile markers 331 and 344. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH