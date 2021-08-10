Cancel
Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest, Southeast by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 00:25:00 Expires: 2021-08-11 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest; Southeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches along the southeast and northwest coast of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Lycoming County, PAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lycoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lycoming A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LYCOMING COUNTY At 345 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Pine State Park, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include English Center, Little Pine State Park and Ski Sawmill Ski Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 618 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest of Seligman, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Cross Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 02:51:00 Expires: 2021-08-14 11:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Southeast TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Southeast * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - HTTP://WWW.SRH.NOAA.GOV/SJU/
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gila River Valley, Kofa, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 02:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for southwestern and west central Arizona. Target Area: Gila River Valley; Kofa; Yuma Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern La Paz and north central Yuma Counties through 215 AM MST At 137 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 21 miles northwest of Tyson to 8 miles northeast of Yuma Proving Ground to 18 miles south of Quartzsite. Movement was south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Yuma Proving Ground. This includes AZ Route 95 between mile markers 41 and 77. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Chenango County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Madison, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 02:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chenango; Madison; Otsego A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Otsego, southeastern Madison and northeastern Chenango Counties through 415 AM EDT At 333 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over South Brookfield, or 12 miles southeast of Hamilton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brookfield, Middlefield, Hartwick, Cooperstown, Edmeston, Springfield, Richfield Springs, Burlington, Columbus and Cherry Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Mcdowell County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McDowell, Northwest Raleigh, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this and other storms in the area, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McDowell; Northwest Raleigh; Wyoming Strong,heavy thunderstorms impacting portions of eastern McDowell and southeastern Wyoming Counties through 830 PM EDT At 755 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gary, or 7 miles south of Welch, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Welch, Mullens, Gary, Northfork, Keystone, Anawalt, Kimball, Maybeury, Elbert, Coalwood, Jenkinjones and Herndon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Grays Harbor County, WAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bremerton and Vicinity, Everett and Vicinity, Hood Canal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING With more steady onshore flow, temperatures are expected to gradually cool. However, temperatures will remain warm throughout the day Saturday.
Chenango County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 03:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chenango; Otsego A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Otsego, southeastern Madison and northeastern Chenango Counties through 415 AM EDT At 333 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over South Brookfield, or 12 miles southeast of Hamilton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brookfield, Middlefield, Hartwick, Cooperstown, Edmeston, Springfield, Richfield Springs, Burlington, Columbus and Cherry Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **DEPRESSION STRENGTHENS INTO TROPICAL STORM GRACE** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning for all Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for all Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands * STORM INFORMATION: - About 710 miles east-southeast of San Juan PR or about 620 miles east of Saint Croix VI - 15.8N 55.6W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement West or 280 degrees at 22 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Depression Seven is now Tropical Storm Grace, located about 420 miles east of the Leeward Islands. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Grace will affect the local islands Sunday into Monday and bring with it flooding rains, tropical storm force winds and hazardous marine conditions. First rainbands from Grace will arrive by Sunday morning, becoming more frequent and heavier Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. A Flash Flood Watch in effect from Sunday through Monday evening. Stay tuned for additional updates. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: - If you are exceptionally vulnerable to wind or water hazards from tropical systems, consider voluntary evacuation, especially if being officially recommended. Relocate to a predetermined shelter or safe destination. - If evacuating away from the area or relocating to a nearby shelter, leave early before weather conditions become hazardous. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: In emergencies it is best to remain calm. Stay informed and focused on the situation at hand. Exercise patience with those you encounter. Be a Good Samaritan and helpful to others. If you are a visitor and still in the area, listen for the name of the city or town in which you are staying within local news updates. Be sure you know the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Closely monitor NOAA Weather radio or other local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 8 AM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Cochran County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cochran, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cochran; Yoakum A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Cochran and northwestern Yoakum Counties through 530 PM CDT At 458 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Bledsoe, or 19 miles southwest of Morton, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bledsoe and Lehman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 02:51:00 Expires: 2021-08-14 11:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Southeast TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Southeast * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - HTTP://WWW.SRH.NOAA.GOV/SJU/
Motley County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Motley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Motley County through 515 PM CDT At 452 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southwest of Northfield, or 12 miles north of Matador. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Northfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 23:55:00 Expires: 2021-08-14 08:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Southeast TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Southeast * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - HTTP://WWW.SRH.NOAA.GOV/SJU/
Alleghany County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Bath by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 13:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central and west central Virginia. Target Area: Alleghany; Bath Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Alleghany, western Bath Counties in west central Virginia and east central Greenbrier Counties in southeastern West Virginia and the City of Covington through 445 PM EDT At 416 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Neola to near Callaghan. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Covington Jordan Mines Neola Natural Well Callaghan and Lake Moomaw. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 05:44:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-14 02:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory is in effect * SURF...Surfs of 11 to 13 feet will impact south and east facing shores. * TIMING...through TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...Hazardous surfs and strong rip currents. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 543 TAEAO ASO FARAILE AUKUSO 13 2021 ...Ua iai nei le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...Galu maualuluga e 11 i le 13 futu o le a aafia ai talafatai i saute i sasa`e o le atunu`u. * TAIMI...seia oo i le po nanei. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E maualuluga galu ma e malolosi le aave o le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 00:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Alcorn County, MSweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Marshall, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 03:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Marshall; Prentiss; Tippah; Tishomingo DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 00:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Far South Miami-Dade County .Fred`s track continues to shift westward gradually lowering the potential areal extent of the possible flooding across south Florida. However, due to the disorganized nature right now and the potential for meaningful track shifts over the next 24 hours or so, depending on convective trends, confidence is too low to remove areas from the watch. The bulk of the thunderstorm and heavy rain potential is expected to be on the east side of Fred as it enters the Gulf, and thus the heavy rain and localized flooding potential remains across south Florida. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of South Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Broward, Coastal Collier, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal Palm Beach, Far South Miami-Dade, Glades, Hendry, Inland Broward, Inland Collier, Inland Miami-Dade, Inland Palm Beach, Mainland Monroe, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade and Metro Palm Beach. * Through Sunday evening. * Area-wide average amounts of 3 to 5 inches are forecast through Sunday night, with isolated pockets up to 8 inches. These higher amounts are most likely across the southwest coast and southern tip of Florida.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST FOR GILA COUNTY At 751 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pine, or 9 miles northwest of Payson, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Tonto Natural Bridge State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 728 PM MST, The heavy rainfall earlier had end but flowing streams and washes can still be expected through at least 830 pm mst, especially in Pima Canyon. Some locations that will experience flooding include...Pima Canyon, Catalina State Park and parts Catalina Foothills.

