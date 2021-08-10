Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest, Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **DEPRESSION STRENGTHENS INTO TROPICAL STORM GRACE** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning for all Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for all Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands * STORM INFORMATION: - About 710 miles east-southeast of San Juan PR or about 620 miles east of Saint Croix VI - 15.8N 55.6W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement West or 280 degrees at 22 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Depression Seven is now Tropical Storm Grace, located about 420 miles east of the Leeward Islands. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Grace will affect the local islands Sunday into Monday and bring with it flooding rains, tropical storm force winds and hazardous marine conditions. First rainbands from Grace will arrive by Sunday morning, becoming more frequent and heavier Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. A Flash Flood Watch in effect from Sunday through Monday evening. Stay tuned for additional updates. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: - If you are exceptionally vulnerable to wind or water hazards from tropical systems, consider voluntary evacuation, especially if being officially recommended. Relocate to a predetermined shelter or safe destination. - If evacuating away from the area or relocating to a nearby shelter, leave early before weather conditions become hazardous. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: In emergencies it is best to remain calm. Stay informed and focused on the situation at hand. Exercise patience with those you encounter. Be a Good Samaritan and helpful to others. If you are a visitor and still in the area, listen for the name of the city or town in which you are staying within local news updates. Be sure you know the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Closely monitor NOAA Weather radio or other local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 8 AM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.