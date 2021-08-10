Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax; Prince William A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGES...NORTHWESTERN CHARLES...EAST CENTRAL STAFFORD...SOUTHEASTERN FAIRFAX AND SOUTHEASTERN PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTIES At 619 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Huntington to near Fort Hunt to near Nanjemoy Creek, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Waldorf, Clinton, Springfield, Fort Washington, Fort Hunt, Groveton, Forestville, La Plata, Fort Belvoir, Woodbridge, National Harbor, Quantico, Aquia Creek, Port Tobacco River, Andrews Air Force Base, Camp Springs, Lorton, Franconia, Oxon Hill and Hybla Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
