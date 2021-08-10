Cancel
Fairfax County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairfax by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fairfax THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MONTGOMERY AND NORTHERN FAIRFAX COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

alerts.weather.gov

La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gila River Valley, Kofa, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 02:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for southwestern and west central Arizona. Target Area: Gila River Valley; Kofa; Yuma Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern La Paz and north central Yuma Counties through 215 AM MST At 137 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 21 miles northwest of Tyson to 8 miles northeast of Yuma Proving Ground to 18 miles south of Quartzsite. Movement was south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Yuma Proving Ground. This includes AZ Route 95 between mile markers 41 and 77. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Chenango County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Madison, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 02:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chenango; Madison; Otsego A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Otsego, southeastern Madison and northeastern Chenango Counties through 415 AM EDT At 333 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over South Brookfield, or 12 miles southeast of Hamilton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brookfield, Middlefield, Hartwick, Cooperstown, Edmeston, Springfield, Richfield Springs, Burlington, Columbus and Cherry Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Chenango County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 03:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chenango; Otsego A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Otsego, southeastern Madison and northeastern Chenango Counties through 415 AM EDT At 333 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over South Brookfield, or 12 miles southeast of Hamilton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brookfield, Middlefield, Hartwick, Cooperstown, Edmeston, Springfield, Richfield Springs, Burlington, Columbus and Cherry Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz, Maricopa, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 01:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 05:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa; Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Northeastern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona East Central La Paz County in west central Arizona * Until 515 AM MST. * At 104 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. This includes Columbus Wash, 4th of July Wash, Deadman Wash, Red Raven Wash, Hoodoo Wash, and others within the warned area. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sundad, Hyder and Palm Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 20:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MST FOR GILA AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 850 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring Valley, or 22 miles southeast of Prescott Valley, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Half dollar size hail in the area of Cordes Junction. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Camp Verde, Cordes Junction, Bumble Bee, Cordes Lakes, Black Canyon City, Rock Springs, Cordes, Spring Valley, Childs Power Plant and Clear Creek Campgrounds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Fairfax County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairfax, Prince William by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax; Prince William A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGES...NORTHWESTERN CHARLES...EAST CENTRAL STAFFORD...SOUTHEASTERN FAIRFAX AND SOUTHEASTERN PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTIES At 619 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Huntington to near Fort Hunt to near Nanjemoy Creek, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Waldorf, Clinton, Springfield, Fort Washington, Fort Hunt, Groveton, Forestville, La Plata, Fort Belvoir, Woodbridge, National Harbor, Quantico, Aquia Creek, Port Tobacco River, Andrews Air Force Base, Camp Springs, Lorton, Franconia, Oxon Hill and Hybla Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST FOR GILA COUNTY At 751 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pine, or 9 miles northwest of Payson, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Tonto Natural Bridge State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Columbiana County, OHweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbiana by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Columbiana A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA COUNTY At 540 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Leetonia, or near Columbiana, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Columbiana, Leetonia, New Waterford, and Rogers. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 01:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa; Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 200 AM MST. * At 103 AM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Sentinel to 21 miles north of Tyson, moving southwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tacna, Sentinel, Paloma, Tyson, Dateland, Mohawk, Roll and Hyder. This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 40 and 100. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 20:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MST FOR GILA AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 850 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring Valley, or 22 miles southeast of Prescott Valley, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Half dollar size hail in the area of Cordes Junction. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Camp Verde, Cordes Junction, Bumble Bee, Cordes Lakes, Black Canyon City, Rock Springs, Cordes, Spring Valley, Childs Power Plant and Clear Creek Campgrounds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Harford County, MDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 13:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN HARFORD COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for northern and northeastern Maryland.
Alcorn County, MSweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Marshall, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 03:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Marshall; Prentiss; Tippah; Tishomingo DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GILA AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM MST The storm over eastern Yavapai County, primarily along and east of portions of Interstate-17, which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for west central and east central Arizona.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 PM MST The storm over southern Yavapai County which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Wind gusts to 30 to 40 mph will still be possible through 1130 PM MST. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for west central Arizona.
Tioga County, NYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Tioga A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL TIOGA COUNTY At 412 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spencer, or 12 miles north of Waverly, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Owego, Candor, Spencer, Catatonk, Weltonville and West Candor. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 00:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 PM MST The storm over southern Yavapai County which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Wind gusts to 30 to 40 mph will still be possible through 1130 PM MST. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for west central Arizona.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 22:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MST FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 1007 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Congress to near Wickenburg to near Morristown, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wickenburg, Wittmann, Circle City, Morristown and Aguila. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 83 and 131. AZ Route 74 between mile markers 1 and 10. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lycoming County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lycoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lycoming A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LYCOMING COUNTY At 345 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Pine State Park, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include English Center, Little Pine State Park and Ski Sawmill Ski Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 20:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coconino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COCONINO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM MST The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Tazewell County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tazewell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 00:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tazewell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL TAZEWELL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

