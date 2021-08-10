Cancel
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 17:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of St. Thomas, St. John, St Croix, Culebra and Vieques. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Environmentweather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **DEPRESSION EXPECTED TO BECOME A TROPICAL STORM LATER TODAY** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands, Vieques, and Western Interior * STORM INFORMATION: - About 770 miles east-southeast of San Juan PR or about 680 miles east of Saint Croix VI - 15.6N 54.7W - Storm Intensity 35 mph - Movement West or 280 degrees at 21 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Depression Seven, located about 480 miles to the east of the Leeward Islands, is expected to gradually strengthen during the next couple of days and become a tropical storm later today. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The system is expected to affect the local islands Sunday into Monday and bring with it flooding rains, tropical storm force winds and hazardous marine conditions. First rainbands from Tropical Depression Seven are expected by Sunday morning, becoming more frequent and heavier Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. Stay tuned because there is a possibility to issue a Tropical Storm Warning as early as this morning. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * WIND: Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: If you are exceptionally vulnerable to wind or water hazards from tropical systems, consider voluntary evacuation, especially if being officially recommended. Relocate to a predetermined shelter or safe destination. If evacuating away from the area or relocating to a nearby shelter, leave early before weather conditions become hazardous. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track as there are inherent forecast uncertainties which must be taken into account. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low lying or poor drainage area, in a valley or canyon, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground. Closely monitor NOAA Weather Radio or other local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 5 AM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Environmentweather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **DEPRESSION STRENGTHENS INTO TROPICAL STORM GRACE** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning for all Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for all Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands * STORM INFORMATION: - About 710 miles east-southeast of San Juan PR or about 620 miles east of Saint Croix VI - 15.8N 55.6W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement West or 280 degrees at 22 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Depression Seven is now Tropical Storm Grace, located about 420 miles east of the Leeward Islands. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Grace will affect the local islands Sunday into Monday and bring with it flooding rains, tropical storm force winds and hazardous marine conditions. First rainbands from Grace will arrive by Sunday morning, becoming more frequent and heavier Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. A Flash Flood Watch in effect from Sunday through Monday evening. Stay tuned for additional updates. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: - If you are exceptionally vulnerable to wind or water hazards from tropical systems, consider voluntary evacuation, especially if being officially recommended. Relocate to a predetermined shelter or safe destination. - If evacuating away from the area or relocating to a nearby shelter, leave early before weather conditions become hazardous. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: In emergencies it is best to remain calm. Stay informed and focused on the situation at hand. Exercise patience with those you encounter. Be a Good Samaritan and helpful to others. If you are a visitor and still in the area, listen for the name of the city or town in which you are staying within local news updates. Be sure you know the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Closely monitor NOAA Weather radio or other local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 8 AM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Environmentweather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Environmentweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chukchi Sea Coast, St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-14 08:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast Elevated Surf In The Bering Strait And At Kivalina Tonight Through Sunday Water levels are expected to be 1 to 2 feet higher than normal high tides in the Bering Strait and at Kivalina tonight through Sunday. This will cause surf to wash to the top of the beach, and could wash away anything left on the beach. People in the Bering Strait and the Kivalina area should move belongings off the beach to prevent them from washing away this weekend. Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph will develop tonight and continue into Sat, before turning west Saturday night and Sunday. This will cause the elevated water levels and elevated surf tonight and Saturday in the Bering Strait and at Kivalina. The elevated surf will last through Sunday at Kivalina, but drop in the Bering Strait on Sunday.
Environmentweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Environmentweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Environmentweather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 23:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **SMALL TROPICAL DEPRESSION CONTINUES MOVING QUICKLY WESTWARD** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands, Vieques, and Western Interior * STORM INFORMATION: - About 830 miles east-southeast of San Juan PR or about 740 miles east of Saint Croix VI - 15.5N 53.8W - Storm Intensity 35 mph - Movement West or 280 degrees at 21 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Depression Seven, located about 540 miles to the east of the Leeward Islands, is expected to gradually strengthen during the next couple of days and become a tropical storm on Saturday. A tropical storm watch has been issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The system is expected to affect the local islands Sunday into Monday and bring with it flooding rains, tropical storm force winds and hazardous marine conditions. First rainbands from Tropical Depression Seven are expected by Sunday morning, becoming more frequent and heavier Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. Stay tuned because there is a possibility to issue a Tropical Storm Warning as early as tomorrow morning. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * WIND: Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: If you are exceptionally vulnerable to wind or water hazards from tropical systems, consider voluntary evacuation, especially if being officially recommended. Relocate to a predetermined shelter or safe destination. If evacuating away from the area or relocating to a nearby shelter, leave early before weather conditions become hazardous. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track as there are inherent forecast uncertainties which must be taken into account. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low lying or poor drainage area, in a valley or canyon, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground. Closely monitor NOAA Weather Radio or other local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 2 AM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Environmentweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for St Croix by NWS

Environmentweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Environmentweather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Environmentweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for St Croix by NWS

Environmentweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for St Croix by NWS

Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chukchi Sea Coast, St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Marys THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. MARYS AND SOUTHEASTERN CALVERT COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms.
Environmentweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for St Croix by NWS

Environmentweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chukchi Sea Coast, St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Environmentweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for St Croix by NWS

Environmentweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for St Croix by NWS

