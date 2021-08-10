Lauri Markkanen Tops Free Agency Talk
The Chicago Bulls came out roaring in the NBA’s 2021 free agency period, conducting moves meant to add Lonzo Ball from the New Orleans Pelicans to the roster, as well as signing free agent DeMar DeRozan. However, unhappy big man Lauri Markkanen has yet to be moved, despite a great deal of conversation about the restricted free agent. Several possible deals have been proposed, but few have gained traction given that the Bulls want a first-round pick and more per Marc Stein. Per Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Bulls are being deliberate about their strategy around Markkanen.www.blazersedge.com
