KSHSAA updates ejection policy

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas High School Activities Association is implementing a stricter ejection policy. The policy further protects officials, by stating “any participant (player, coach, spectator) who is ejected for making contact with an official, or who is ejected for unsporting behavior directed toward an official, shall be subject to a non-appealable suspension from the next contest at that level, and for all contests at any level (in that activity) until the suspension has been served.”