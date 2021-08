A lot has been riding on Halo Infinite for the Xbox brand. It seems every fan and cynic has been waiting to see if it will disappoint, or if the guy in green will prove himself worthy as the Xbox mascot. While Master Chief’s continued story remains to be told, we've gotten a peek at multiplayer in the form of 4v4 player vs bot matches on a single map, and a handful of weapon drills where you can try out guns to see what clicks, or what we’ll need some target practice with. The verdict? Well, keeping in mind that this is a technical-specific preview where we’ve only had the opportunity to play on one map, I’d say Halo Infinite multiplayer seems to be in tip-top shape meaning Halo looks ready to reclaim its place as one of the best multiplayer shooters ever made. I cannot get enough.