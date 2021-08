Sydney McLaughlin glad to 'push the boundaries of what's possible' after setting new world record to pip Dalilah Muhammad to Tokyo Olympics gold in women's 400m hurdles. RIATH AL-SAMARRAI IN TOKYO: In the same discipline that brought Karsten Warholm to new heights via an immense battle with Rai Benjamin on Tuesday, Sydney McClaughlin's duel with Dalilah Muhammad (inset) was even tighter. The 21-year-old American (left and right), who broke the record initially in June, slashed 0.44 off her mark in an astonishing run of 51.46sec. She had trailed Muhammad with 30m to go, but they were level off the final hurdle before McLaughlin pipped her US team-mate on the line, winning by just 0.12sec....read.