Dwayne Johnson assured his fans that he bathes himself more than enough, as other celebs have revealed they do the exact opposite. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 49, is getting in on Hollywood’s great big debate about bathing habits. While some stars (we’re looking at you, Jake Gyllenhaal) have confessed to bathing less often than most, Dwayne assured his fans via Twitter on Aug. 6 that he’s “the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb.” The Jungle Cruise star went on to elaborate that he takes a “cold” shower after waking up, a “warm” shower after a workout, and finally a “hot” shower when he’s home from work. And to add to that, Dwayne also applies face wash, body wash and exfoliates during his showers. “And I sing (off key),” he joked.