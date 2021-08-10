Clary Sage offering free back-to-school haircuts

TULSA, Okla. — Clary Sage College, near 31st and Sheridan, kicked off their 13th annual “Cuts for Kids” today.

The program benefits families with school age children that are wanting to save money as well as allowing students to improve their skills.

Their goal this year is to help more than 1000 Tulsan’s with free haircuts.

President, Dr. Raye Mahlberg, says, “This is an amazing event because it allows our students to give back to the community by doing what they do best!”

There is no appointment needed. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. August 10 through August 12. Masks are required for all attendees.

