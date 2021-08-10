NICKMERCS roasts TimTheTatman for “holding him back” in Apex Legends Ranked play

Fuse? Really? You might be incredulous as you open this guide, but hear us out. Fuse is the only Legend right now sitting on back-to-back major buffs, and he is absolutely being slept on. Fuse was honestly slept on to begin with, but now he is a harder hitter than ever, and this is a bandwagon you’re going to want to hop on to. Even if you never gave him a chance before, here is why you should play Fuse in this season of Apex Legends, and how to win with him.