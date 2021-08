GeorgiaForward is proud to announce the return of its Young Gamechangers program in 2022, with Dalton serving as the Host Community. Young Gamechangers is a leadership action program that brings together 50 professionals ages 25-40 to help solve the persistent challenges of one Georgia community. Dalton’s Host Committee will present Young Gamechangers with four “challenge questions” addressing significant challenges or possibilities of the community. Each class does extensive research to generate big idea recommendations based on the Host Community’s specific needs. They present their recommendations, along with a comprehensive report, at the end of their project.