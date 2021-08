Fate is an awfully funny thing. It could have just as easily been Mohamed Sanu in the Super Bowl for the 49ers as Emmanuel Sanders, and it nearly was. During the 2019 trade deadline, the 49ers were outbid for Sanu by the New England Patriots (who offered a second-round pick) and pivoted to Sanders instead (for a third and swap of a fourth and a fifth). That worked out awfully well for them, and may have made Sanders a Super Bowl hero… if not for the most infamous overthrow in franchise history.