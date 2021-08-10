New Couple Alert! Lily-Rose Depp & Austin Butler Spotted Sharing Hot Kiss

Backgrid

Lily-Rose Depp, 22, and Austin Butler, 29, aren’t afraid of a little PDA!

The pair enjoyed a date night in London, followed by a hot kissing session afterward.

Getty Images

DailyMail.com reports Lily-Rose and Austin met up with a friend for dinner, then went for a stroll along the river, where they stopped for a smooch.

Lily-Rose, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, wore a black top with jeans and heels, while Austin sported jeans and a Carhartt jacket.

Depp previously dated Timothée Chalamet. They were famously caught on camera making out in Capri, Italy, in September 2019.

Butler and girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens split in January 2020 after nine years together.