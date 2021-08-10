Cancel
Celebrities

New Couple Alert! Lily-Rose Depp & Austin Butler Spotted Sharing Hot Kiss

extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0507sH_0bNitIb400
Backgrid

Lily-Rose Depp, 22, and Austin Butler, 29, aren’t afraid of a little PDA!

The pair enjoyed a date night in London, followed by a hot kissing session afterward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bOWCg_0bNitIb400
Getty Images

DailyMail.com reports Lily-Rose and Austin met up with a friend for dinner, then went for a stroll along the river, where they stopped for a smooch.

Lily-Rose, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, wore a black top with jeans and heels, while Austin sported jeans and a Carhartt jacket.

Depp previously dated Timothée Chalamet. They were famously caught on camera making out in Capri, Italy, in September 2019.

Butler and girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens split in January 2020 after nine years together.

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com
Lily Rose Depp
Austin Butler
Vanessa Hudgens
Johnny Depp
Vanessa Paradis
Timothée Chalamet
#Jeans#Pda#Carhartt
