Cholesterol-lowering drug being tested at Penn Medicine to help fight COVID-19

Most people think peer pressure leads to bad outcomes, and often they are correct – like when some teenagers use peer pressure to convince their friends to smoke or to use drugs. But other times, peer pressure leads to good outcomes. I first realized this when my daughter was in high school. Her friends exerted peer pressure on each other to read books and play musical instruments. As a parent, I was happy to see my kid engaging in these worthwhile activities and I was thankful for the peer pressure that encouraged her in this direction.