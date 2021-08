Last year’s back-to-school shopping season was a big one for Discount Computers Inc. in Sarasota. As kids in the area prepared for virtual schooling during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the computer and accessories retail store was selling laptops and desktops left and right, owner Amelia Manning said. Money that would normally be spent on a summer vacation or a couple of meals at a nice restaurant instead went toward families upgrading their tech.