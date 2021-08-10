Win Tickets ($30): Lost Ox @ The Goodfoot Pub & Lounge | Jamband, Outlaw Funk, Americana, Progressive Rock

Jamband aficionados Lost Ox have been unleashing their uniquely progressive brand of outlaw funk & Americana upon the once unsuspecting public since 2017. Originally generating buzz through local live performances, the band released their debut album, Wildheart, in 2018. Soon thereafter, they were playing to packed out venues across the Pacific Northwest and headlining annual gigs at the 500-capacity Star Theater. The ox stampede continued down the coast to California and east toward the Rocky Mountains, until a global pandemic reared its ugly head and saw a national tour and many festival dates circle down the drain. As things open back up again the band is excited to get back to playing some shows and release another full-length album, so stay tuned!