Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Win Tickets ($30): Lost Ox @ The Goodfoot Pub & Lounge | Jamband, Outlaw Funk, Americana, Progressive Rock

pdxpipeline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamband aficionados Lost Ox have been unleashing their uniquely progressive brand of outlaw funk & Americana upon the once unsuspecting public since 2017. Originally generating buzz through local live performances, the band released their debut album, Wildheart, in 2018. Soon thereafter, they were playing to packed out venues across the Pacific Northwest and headlining annual gigs at the 500-capacity Star Theater. The ox stampede continued down the coast to California and east toward the Rocky Mountains, until a global pandemic reared its ugly head and saw a national tour and many festival dates circle down the drain. As things open back up again the band is excited to get back to playing some shows and release another full-length album, so stay tuned!

www.pdxpipeline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
State
California State
Local
Oregon Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Americana#Progressive Rock#The Goodfoot Pub Lounge#Lost Ox#Star Theater#Goodfoot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musichotradiomaine.com

(Contest) Win Tickets To See Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, GZA

HOT RADIO MAINE PRESENTS… THE 3 CHAMBERS TOUR (STARRING GHOSTFACE KILLAH, RAEKWON, GZA) in PORTLAND & HAMPTON BEACH. Celebrating 3 classic albums (Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, Ironman, Liquid Swords) the legendary Wu-Tang Clan members Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, and GZA will be performing in Maine & New Hampshire this November. The 3 Chambers Tour stops at Wally’s on Hampton Beach November 27th and then continues to Aura in Portland on November 28th.
Danbury, NCthestokesnews.com

Hartsoe bringing Americana rock to Danbury

DANBURY — The Stokes County Arts Council presents a music performance by Steve Hartsoe, with guest Russ Bullock, at The Arts Place Saturday starting at 7 p.m. Mixing the honesty of a veteran singer-songwriter with the raw angst of a garage rocker, Hartsoe plays Americana rock in the style of Tom Petty, Son Volt and Jason Isbell. Hartsoe honed his musical skills fronting one of the San Francisco Bay Area’s popular indie rock bands of the late 1980s and early ’90s, London Down.
Food & Drinksfuncheap.com

Zeitgeist’s Beer Garden Live Summer Sunday Concert Series (SF)

Zeitgeist’s Beer Garden Live Summer Sunday Concert Series (SF) Live music at Zeitgeist’s beer garden starts up again on Sunday June 6, 2021. Free live music every Sunday from June to August. Early shows from 2-6p. Late shows 6-9 will start on Sunday, June 20. 1st Sunday – Soul. 2nd...
Musickono1011.com

Win Tickets to British Rock Nites August 20th with Robin Flores in the Morning

Win a pair of tickets to British Rock Nights, August 20th at La Cantera Resort!. British Rock Nites will be an evening filled with music from Sixtiesmania, straight from Vegas playing all the hits of the Beatles, The Who, and The Rolling Stones! With comedy performances by John O’Hurley, star of Seinfeld and The National Dog Show.
Seattle, WAPort Townsend Leader

Country-Rock-Americana ensemble performing at Concerts in the Woods

The Seattle-based band Great American Trainwreck will be performing a Saturday matinee at the next Concerts in the Woods. Blending southern rock, bluegrass, and classic country, the band consists of Stephanie Ward, vocals and acoustic guitar; Chuck Dunklin, electric tenor guitar and mandolin; Judd Wasserman, vocals and electric guitar; Andy Basinger, keys; Dan Rogers, electric and upright bass; and Dave Bush, drums.
Portland, ORpdxpipeline.com

RAM Cellars Summer Shindig & TLDEF Fundraiser @ Hip Chicks Do Wine | Pouring a Special Curated Lineup Featuring 8 Label Wines

On Sunday, August 22nd, from 5pm to 8pm, RAM Cellars is throwing our Summer Shindig and TLDEF Fundraiser at Hip Chicks Do Wine (4510 SE 23rd St, Portland, OR). Join us as we pour a special lineup curated by our winemaker for your tasting pleasure that includes 4 of our current VIV label wines as well as 4 of our core RAM cellars label wines.
Michigan StateHolland Sentinel

Michigan music icon Tobin Sprout melds indie-rock fire with subdued Americana

During tour rehearsals at Grand Rapids’ Goon Lagoon recording studio earlier this month, Tobin Sprout and his band joked about whether certain guitar licks or musical passages were “drool-worthy” in terms of intensity. There were certainly plenty of drool-worthy moments in the band’s Midwest tour kickoff at Grand Rapids’ Listening...
Music303magazine.com

RÜFÜS DU SOL Provided the Quintessential Red Rocks Experience

On Wednesday night, the Australian electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL graced the iconic Red Rocks stage for the first time in over a year. The show, which was rescheduled last August, featured two great opening acts, an incredible light show and the typical angelic atmosphere that accompanies every RÜFÜS DU SOL performance. Red Rocks has long been a pinnacle of the live electronic experience, and last night was no different. It’s been a long year waiting for this moment, and fans were definitely not disappointed.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Bleu Clair, AC Slater, and Kate Wild give the ‘Green Light’ to five-star house meetup

Seating the names Bleu Clair and AC Slater together on a singular release is a dreamlike crossover between two distinguishable generations of house music, and one of Dancing Astronaut‘s Artists to Watch in 2021 and the Nightbass director decided to make it happen. After the latter tapped for the former for a virtual slotting during Nightbass’ seven-year anniversary celebration, the two decided to formally come together for an unexpected visit to Tiësto’s Musical Freedom that sees Bleu Clair and AC Slate rope in Kate Wild as the three-headed brigade signal the “Green Light” for a summer-fit tie-up.
Maine Statehotradiomaine.com

(Contest) Win Tickets To See Collie Buddz in MAINE or NH

HOT RADIO MAINE PRESENTS… COLLIE BUDDZ in Maine & New Hampshire. Finally the live concerts come around!! Reggae artist Collie Buddz will be performing Friday August 20th w/ Kash’d Out & Bikini Trill at Aura in Portland and the Tuesday August 24th at Bernie’s Beach Bar in New Hampshire. Listen...
Musicutahtheatrebloggers.com

Tuacahn: SCHOOL OF (Red) ROCK

IVINS — Do you want to see the original Broadway understudy for Dewey Finn perform the role he did 140 times in New York? Of course you do! And you can do it at Tuacahn, which is running School of Rock right now. Jonathan Wagner leads the cast as a...
Flint, MIMacomb Daily

Kid Rock rides into Soaring Eagle with Grand Funk & Tesla

Kid Rock makes two night seem like All Summer Long with two shows of high-energy entertainment at Soaring Eagle Casino — 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, and 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15. Saturday’s guest artist are Flint’s “American Band,” Grand Funk Railroad. Sunday’s guest is platinum-selling hair metal band Tesla.
San Jose, CAfuncheap.com

Rick Ferguson’s Diva Lounge w/ Lisa Woo (San Jose)

Tabard’s Speakeasy Mondays series continues with Rick Ferguson’s Diva Lounge. Come join us for thrilling tunes and tasty cocktails! Enjoy a skillful jazz ensemble led by Rick Ferguson on piano, a guest vocalist and friends offering a delicious array of music from jazz standards to pop favorites, torch songs to swingers.
MusicPosted by
CultureMap Austin

Riverfront festival brings reggae greats to the Hill Country for 3 days of music

Here in the United States, reggae is widely loved for its good vibes and chill attitude. We sometimes overlook that at its heart, reggae is protest music. As Austin slides back into Stage 5 after a brief and welcome respite, we could use some socially conscious but uplifting musical mingling. Thankfully, where many would least expect it, Reggae on the Guadalupe is sweeping Texans away for three days of spacious, outdoor tunes.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

FLASHBACK FRIDAY | VC Rising Star Chloe Chua Performs Wieniawski's Scherzo Tarantelle in 2014

A student of Yin Ke at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts School of Young Talents, Chloe's recent solo engagements include performances with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra, China Xiamen Philharmonic Orchestra, AFA festival Orchestra, Salzburg Chamber Soloists, Russian National Youth Orchestra, Kammerorchester Basel, and the China Philharmonic Orchestra. In 2018,...
Musicclassicfm.com

7-year-old classical guitar virtuoso plays with extraordinary passion and precision

Konstantina Andritsou’s performance of a Tárrega melody is measured, and mesmerising. A phenomenal young guitarist has been garnering attention online, for this video in which she plays a work by renowned Spanish composer Francisco Tárrega aged just seven years old. Konstantina Andritsou plays with passion and precision as she holds...
Beauty & FashionSan Francisco Weekly

Small Black Gets Restless on New LP

It has been noted with great regularity that millennials will be the last generation to remember life before the internet. Josh Kolenik, a millennial who has spent the past decade and then some fronting the New York-based synth pop band Small Black, is one of the many in his generation who share a restlessness fueled by the disconnect between virtual life and reality.
MusicSpin

SPIN Sets x Splash House Presents: Shiba San

The summer fun continues this weekend with the Splash House gates officially opening, and boy are we ready to bask in the desert heat and escape to this house and disco filled oasis. If you’ve been paying attention to this festival’s lineup, then you certainly have an inkling to how huge it is going to be for both weekends [August 13-15, 20-22]. With names like Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, Whethan, Shiba San, Lane 8, SG Lewis [and the list goes on…] spinning and bestowing the best grooves, rest assured that anyone lucky enough to get a ticket to this desert island party will be having a good time. Catch the full lineup here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy