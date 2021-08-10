Cancel
College Sports

Everything Vols LB coach Brian Jean-Mary said on Tuesday

By Grant Ramey
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat Tennessee linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary said after Tuesday morning's training-camp practice:. ON JUWAN MITCHELL AND WHAT HE BRINGS TO THE DEFENSE. “The biggest thing with Jauan, with the group that we had, because it’s so young, they haven’t had real collegiate experience. He brings a lot of that. He’s played major college football. He was a starter in another Power 5 conference. He brings a lot of savvy, a lot of veteran leadership, which is what this group needed. So he’s been a welcome addition for our unit.”

