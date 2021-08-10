Siberia’s wildfires are bigger than all the world’s other blazes combined

For nearly 1,000 days, two Canadians, seized by Chinese authorities in an act of diplomatic hooliganism, have been held in barely humane conditions, deprived of all but sporadic contact with their families or Canadian consular officials and facing charges for which “opaque” is too dignified a description. On Wednesday, one of them, Michael Spavor, a business consultant, was sentenced to an 11-year prison term — the latest proof that the Communist government in Beijing is content to deploy its legal system with all the subtlety that gangsters wield a sap.