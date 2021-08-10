I-70 Floyd Hill Drivers: CDOT Wants To Hear From You

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to hear from drivers before they begin improving a problem area for traffic near Floyd Hill. That stretch along Interstate 70 can become congested.

The target area starts at Floyd Hill and continues to the Eisenhower and Johnson Memorial Tunnels.

Improvements could mean a new tunnel or raised highway, an additional westbound lane and bridge replacement. Residents are concerned about construction delays and congestion and whether the fix will actually help.

CDOT said that one preferred proposal would be to elevate the interstate against the canyon, similar to Glenwood Canyon. The agency said it would give travelers a scenic view while improving the canyon for wildlife and recreational uses.

The comment period ends Oct. 1 . Questions or comments can also be directed to the project email ( cdot_floydhillproject@state.co.us ) or hotline (303-512-4408).