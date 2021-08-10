Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clear Creek County, CO

I-70 Floyd Hill Drivers: CDOT Wants To Hear From You

By Jennifer McRae
Posted by 
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3usEzO_0bNiskwF00

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to hear from drivers before they begin improving a problem area for traffic near Floyd Hill. That stretch along Interstate 70 can become congested.

The target area starts at Floyd Hill and continues to the Eisenhower and Johnson Memorial Tunnels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xajww_0bNiskwF00

(credit: CBS)

Improvements could mean a new tunnel or raised highway, an additional westbound lane and bridge replacement. Residents are concerned about construction delays and congestion and whether the fix will actually help.

(credit: CDOT)

CDOT said that one preferred proposal would be to elevate the interstate against the canyon, similar to Glenwood Canyon. The agency said it would give travelers a scenic view while improving the canyon for wildlife and recreational uses.

The comment period ends Oct. 1 . Questions or comments can also be directed to the project email ( cdot_floydhillproject@state.co.us ) or hotline (303-512-4408).

Comments / 0

CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clear Creek County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
County
Clear Creek County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tunnels#I 70#Glenwood Canyon#Cdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Glenwood Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

I-70 On Track To Reopen 1 Lane In Each Direction Through Glenwood Canyon On Saturday

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation said that crews are on track to get traffic moving again through Glenwood Canyon on Saturday. One lane in each direction is set to reopen to traffic on Saturday afternoon. (credit: CDOT) During a news conference on Friday afternoon, CDOT said that traffic will be reduced to 35 mph through the cleanup zone while crews continue to remove debris from the area where devastating mudslides hit more than two weeks ago. The Blue Gulch area at milemarker 123.5 has the most damage with what Gov. Jared Polis this week called a “pothole from...
Arapahoe County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Car Slams Into Back Of Coffee Shop In Deadly Crash On Hampden Avenue

(CBS4) – One person died and another rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Hampden Avenue Friday morning. It happened near the intersection with South Lafayette Street. That’s on the border between Englewood and Cherry Hills Village in Arapahoe County. (source: CBS) The driver of a black car that landed on the side of the Caribou Coffee at that location was killed. The driver of a red car involved in the accident is said to be a woman in her 50’s. She was seriously injured and was taken to nearby Swedish Hospital. The crash closed Caribou Coffee for the...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

‘Please Slow Down’: Denver Police Join Metro Area Authorities Enforcing Speed Limits

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police and Colorado State Patrol joined other police departments from the Denver metro area to highlight excessive speeding on Wednesday. Authorities stopped suspected speeders not only to enforce the speed limit, but to educate the driver about how their actions could kill someone else. (credit: CBS) DPD shared data from the Colorado Department of Transportation which states there were 611 crash-related fatalities in 2020. Between Jan. 1 and July 31 of 2021, there have been 302. In Denver alone, year to date, police responded to 37 deadly crashes; eight of those crashes were on highways. Both, police say are above the three-year averages. “One department doing it you might have a little bit of an impact, but when we do it metro wide, hopefully that way we get the word out to please slow down across all of our Denver metro area highways,” said Officer Kurt Barnes, who is assigned to the motorcycle unit at DPD. The NTSB says 31% of all traffic deaths are caused by excessive speed.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Drought Conditions Worsen In Northeastern Colorado

DENVER(CBS)- Colorado’s weekly Drought report released Thursday shows no improvement to the extreme to expectational drought situation that has been plaguing the Western Slope all summer long. Along with that report the dry conditions are now getting worse in the northeast corner of the state over the course of the last few weeks. Areas across Sterling, Yuma and Wray have gone from no drought to abnormally dry. Certainly, not full on drought for the northeast but, bears watching as that zone dries out. Credit CBS4 This week the area still hardest hit with the ongoing drought is the northwestern corner of the state....
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Volunteers Encounter Dangerous Trash While Cleaning Up South Platte River In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Odell Brewing teamed up with Denver Trout to clean up a stretch of the South Platte River. Some 40 to 50 volunteers focused on the area around Cuernavaca Park which is near 20th and Little Raven. (credit: CBS) Odell has helped with the cleanups for the past three to four years, saying they are an important part of supporting the community. “Odell’s been brewing beer for 30 years,” said Miguel Hallman with the brewery. “We are always looking for opportunities to get out with our community and volunteer. We just make our rivers a prettier place.” Hallman did acknowledge volunteers are likely to encounter a wide variety of trash ranging from plastic to shopping cart to needles. (credit: CBS) “Safety is our number one priority,” Hallman said. “We tell people to be safe. Don’t touch anything sharp. Let us know and we’ll go take care of it properly. “It’s terrifying to look at the rivers and see the state some people leave it in. Finding needles. It’s sad, it’s terrifying, it’s scary but we’re doing everything we can pick up the trash and make it prettier one piece at a time.” (credit: CBS)
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Multi-Vehicle Crash Forces Road Closures On Federal Boulevard

DENVER (CBS4) – Parts of Federal Boulevard heading northbound were closed after a multi-vehicle crash that happened after daybreak on Thursday. At least one person taken out on a stretcher after the crash, which happened near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and 6th Avenue. Denver police said in a tweet later in the morning that the roadway was fully reopened after the crash scene was cleaned up.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Thursday Marks One Year Since Cameron Peak, Colorado’s Largest Wildfire

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Thursday marks one year since the Cameron Peak Fire started in northern Colorado. The fire burned 208,663 acres, making it the largest wildfire in the state’s history. The Cameron Peak Fire seen from Glen Haven. (credit: Inciweb) The wildfire turned Colorado skies black and orange with thick smoke. More than 460 buildings were destroyed in the fire, nearly half of which were homes. Cameron Peak Fire on Oct. 16. (credit: Loveland Fire) A map of the burn scar includes Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Rocky Mountain National Park in both Larimer and Jackson Counties. Investigators say the Cameron Peak...

Comments / 0

Community Policy