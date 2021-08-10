Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri adds 1,754 COVID cases, 142 virus deaths

By Kevin S. Held
Ozarks First.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Eighteen months into the COVID pandemic and Missouri is approaching the unfortunate milestone of 10,000 deaths. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 589,733 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,754 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 9,970 total deaths as of Tuesday, Aug. 10, an increase of 142 over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.69%.

www.ozarksfirst.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Joplin, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Death Certificates#Monthcumulative#Missouri Dept#Dhss#Covid 19 Dashboard#Pcr#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Lowndes County, GAValdosta Daily Times

Lowndes adds 59 virus cases Thursday

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported 59 virus cases Thursday, officially reporting 8,521 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. No new deaths were reported Thursday, keeping the total amount of Lowndes deaths reported since the start of the pandemic to 151, according...
Women's HealthPosted by
AL.com

CDC: All pregnant women should get COVID vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from...
Utah StateKSLTV

Utah Reports 1,243 COVID-19 Cases, 3 Additional Deaths; UDOH Adds Vaccinated Vs. Unvaccinated Risk Ratio To Dashboard

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday said three more Utahns have died due to COVID-19 and 1,243 residents have tested positive for the virus. Currently, 388 Utahns are hospitalized due to the virus and the ICUs at Utah’s 16 referral center hospitals were 83.9% full — just below the state’s “functionally full” threshold of 85%.
Utah Statekslnewsradio.com

Utah health dept. ready to administer third vaccine dose after CDC approval

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is ready to administer a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people with compromised immune systems, according to the Utah Department of Health. After the CDC and FDA approved a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for those who are immunocompromised, the state health department said people could be rolling up their sleeves for the shot very soon.
Hancock County, INGreenfield Daily Reporter

County adds COVID death, highest case day since February

HANCOCK COUNTY — The county added a COVID-19 death and 42 new cases Wednesday, the highest daily case count since Feb. 5. According to information from the Indiana Department of Health, the county’s latest fatality from the novel coronavirus was a man in his 60s who died on Aug. 2. A total of 151 county residents are now known to have died from COVID-19.
Missouri StateOzarks First.com

Gov. Parson shares state COVID-19 vaccination update; announces new Missouri DNR director

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Governor Mike Parson will hold a press conference at the State Capitol to announce the new Director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Parson named Dru Buntin as the new director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Buntin joined the DNR as deputy director in 2017 after serving as executive director for the Upper Mississippi River Basin Association for four years.
Arizona Statefox10phoenix.com

Arizona reports over 2K additional virus cases, 22 deaths

PHOENIX - On July 31, Arizona reported over 2,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 infections for the first time in nearly five months amid a continuing increase in the state's rolling average of new cases and more virus-related hospitalizations. The additional 2,066 cases and 22 deaths increased Arizona's pandemic totals to 927,235...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

1,339 state virus cases added; deaths up 18

Arkansas recorded 1,339 new coronavirus cases Saturday, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health, raising the total cases to 386,452 since the pandemic began in March of last year. The state death toll rose by 18, totaling 6,141 Arkansans who have died of the virus. And, the predominance...
Boone County, MO939theeagle.com

Boone County adds another COVID-19 death

Boone County reported its 127th COVID-19 death Tuesday. Health officials said the patient between 35 and 39 years old, and died on June 12. There were 90 new coronavirus cases reported in the county Tuesday. Active cases went down, to 703. Hospitalizations went down by one, to 118. Hospitals in Boone are still operating at “yellow” status, meaning resources are strained and some surgeries are being delayed.
Oregon Statetillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon reports 1,991 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths; Tillamook County adds 13 more cases; COVID-19 weekly cases and hospitalizations rise sharply

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are eight new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,920, the Oregon Health Authority reported today August 11, 2021. Oregon Health Authority reported 1,991 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to...

Comments / 4

Community Policy