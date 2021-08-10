Summer Stage at the Roselle Park Community Garden

The Roselle Park Community Garden recently hosted “Summer Stage at the Garden,” an event featuring a seminar on organic pest management and live musical performances by two local bands. Arnulfo Toro and members of the Roselle Park Environmental Commission organized the days’ events which also included rock painting and gnome decorating stations for the younger crowd. Returning guest lecturer, Althea Llewelyn gave an insightful talk about how to deal with garden pests naturally and without the use of harmful pesticides. She also identified beneficial insects that should be left unharmed and encouraged gardeners to plant many flowering plants nearby to attract pollinators – the key to a successful ecological garden.