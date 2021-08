An eight year old Westfield girl, Cameron King, bakes and sells her homemade cookies and donates part of the proceeds to two charities that are close to her heart. Cameron was attacked by a dog when she was six and needed reconstructive surgery on her face to allow her to smile again; because of that experience, she donates a portion of her cookie sales to the Caring for Kids campaign of the national Plastic Surgery Foundation, an initiative that helps families whose children need reconstructive surgery because of physical deformities. According to News 12, she needed 250 stitches and nerve reconstruction to save her smile.