Out-of-Frame Mutations in ACTN2 Last Exon Cause a Dominant Distal Myopathy With Facial Weakness

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResults Patients shared a similar clinical phenotype and a common pattern of muscle involvement. They presented with a very slowly progressive myopathy involving anterior lower leg and facial muscles. Muscle MRI finding showed complete fat replacement of anterolateral compartment muscles of the lower legs with variable involvement of soleus and gastrocnemius but sparing thigh muscles. Muscle biopsy showed internalized nuclei, myofibrillar disorganization, and rimmed vacuoles. High-throughput sequencing identified in each proband a heterozygous single nucleotide deletion (c.2558del and c.2567del) in the last exon of the ACTN2 gene. The deletions are predicted to lead to a novel but unstructured slightly extended C-terminal amino acid sequence.

Combined Neurophysiologic and Neuroimaging Approach to Reveal the Structure-Function Paradox in Cervical Myelopathy

Methods: Individuals with signs and symptoms attributable to cervical myelopathy (i.e., no evidence of competing neurological diagnosis) were recruited in the Balgrist University Hospital, Zurich, Switzerland between February 2018 and March 2019. We evaluated the relationship between the extent of structural damage within spinal nociceptive pathways (i.e., dorsal horn, spinothalamic tract, anterior commissure) assessed with atlas-based MRI , and 1) the functional integrity of spinal nociceptive pathways measured with contact heat-, cold-, and pinprick- evoked potentials and 2) clinical somatosensory phenotypes assessed with quantitative sensory testing.
Scienceneurology.org

Transcriptome and Function of Novel Immunosuppressive Autoreactive Invariant Natural Killer T Cells That Are Absent in Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

Background and Objective The aim of this study was to determine whether natural killer T (NKT) cells, including invariant (i) NKT cells, have clinical value in preventing the progression of multiple sclerosis (MS) by examining the mechanisms by which a distinct self-peptide induces a novel, protective invariant natural killer T cell (iNKT cell) subset.
Scienceneurology.org

Tau Pathology Associated With Parkinsonism and Mutation of Mitochondrial DNA Helicase Gene TWNK

The TWNK gene encodes Twinkle, the mitochondrial DNA helicase that cooperates with the mitochondrial DNA polymerase (POLG) to maintain mitochondrial DNA integrity. Heterozygous TWNK mutations cause autosomal dominant progressive external ophthalmoplegia (PEO). Some patients with TWNK-linked PEO additionally develop late-onset neurodegenerative parkinsonism.1 However, little is known about the neuropathology of TWNK-linked parkinsonism. In this study, we describe neuropathologic findings in a patient with PEO and parkinsonism and a heterozygous TWNK mutation.
NFLneurology.org

Prediagnostic Neurofilament Light Chain Levels in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Methods: We conducted a matched case-control study nested in three large prospective US cohorts (the Nurses’ Health Study, the Health Professionals Follow-up Study, and the Multiethnic Cohort Study), and identified 84 individuals who developed ALS during follow-up and had available plasma samples prior to disease diagnosis. For each ALS case, we randomly selected controls from those who were alive at the time of the case diagnosis and matched on birth year, sex, race/ethnicity, fasting status, cohort, and time of blood draw. We measured NfL in the plasma samples and used conditional logistic regression to estimate rate ratios (RRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for ALS, adjusting for body mass index, smoking, physical activity, and urate levels.
HealthMedicalXpress

AI-supported test can predict eye disease that leads to blindness

In a clinical trial of 113 patients led by researchers at Imperial College London and UCL, retinal imaging technology called Detection of Apoptosis in Retinal Cells (DARC) was able to identify areas of the eye that were showing signs of geographic atrophy (GA) - a common condition that causes reduced vision and blindness.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

CPT1α maintains phenotype of tubules via mitochondrial respiration during kidney injury and repair

Impaired energy metabolism in proximal tubular epithelial cells (PTECs) is strongly associated with various kidney diseases. Here, we characterized proximal tubular phenotype alternations during kidney injury and repair in a mouse model of folic acid nephropathy, in parallel, identified carnitine palmitoyltransferase 1α (CPT1α) as an energy stress response accompanied by renal tubular dedifferentiation. Genetic ablation of Cpt1α aggravated the tubular injury and interstitial fibrosis and hampered kidney repair indicate that CPT1α is vital for the preservation and recovery of tubular phenotype. Our data showed that the lipid accumulation and mitochondrial mass reduction induced by folic acid were persistent and became progressively more severe in PTECs without CPT1α. Interference of CPT1α reduced capacities of mitochondrial respiration and ATP production in PTECs, and further sensitized cells to folic acid-induced phenotypic changes. On the contrary, overexpression of CPT1α protected mitochondrial respiration and prevented against folic acid-induced tubular cell damage. These findings link CPT1α to intrinsic mechanisms regulating the mitochondrial respiration and phenotype of kidney tubules that may contribute to renal pathology during injury and repair.
CancerNature.com

Physicians’ perceptions of the factors influencing disclosure of secondary findings in tumour genomic profiling in Japan: a qualitative study

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Tumour genomic profiling (TGP), conducted in search of therapeutics, sometimes reveals potentially pathogenic germline variants as secondary findings (SFs). Physicians involved in TGP are often specialised in oncology and not in clinical genetics. To better utilise SFs, we explored issues physicians have during disclosure and the potential for collaborations with clinical genetics professionals. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 14 physicians who had experience in handling outpatient TGP at designated core hospitals for cancer genomic medicine in Japan. The data were analysed thematically. The difficulties physicians experienced during informed consent (IC) included educating patients about SFs, providing detailed information on SFs, and explaining the impact of SFs on patients’ family members. When SFs were detected, physicians had reservations regarding the relevance of the disclosure criteria. Confirmatory germline tests were performed using peripheral blood when tumour-only tests detected suspected SFs. Some physicians had reservations about the necessity of confirmatory tests when they did not affect the patients’ treatment options. To encourage patients to receive confirmatory tests, improvements are necessary in the healthcare system, such as insurance reimbursements, education for physicians so that they can provide a better explanation to their patients, and genetic literacy of physicians and patients. The physicians offered insights into the challenges they experienced related to IC, disclosure of SFs, and expectations for active collaborations with clinical genetics professionals. Wider healthcare insurance coverage and better genetic literacy of the population may lead to more patients taking confirmatory tests when SFs are suspected.
CancerNature.com

Eight-year longitudinal study of whole blood gene expression profiles in individuals undergoing long-term medical follow-up

Blood circulates throughout the body via the peripheral tissues, contributes to host homeostasis and maintains normal physiological functions, in addition to responding to lesions. Previously, we revealed that gene expression analysis of peripheral blood cells is a useful approach for assessing diseases such as diabetes mellitus and cancer because the altered gene expression profiles of peripheral blood cells can reflect the presence and state of diseases. However, no chronological assessment of whole gene expression profiles has been conducted. In the present study, we collected whole blood RNA from 61 individuals (average age at registration, 50 years) every 4 years for 8 years and analyzed gene expression profiles using a complementary DNA microarray to examine whether these profiles were stable or changed over time. We found that the genes with very stable expression were related mostly to immune system pathways, including antigen cell presentation and interferon-related signaling. Genes whose expression was altered over the 8-year study period were principally involved in cellular machinery pathways, including development, signal transduction, cell cycle, apoptosis, and survival. Thus, this chronological examination study showed that the gene expression profiles of whole blood can reveal unmanifested physiological changes.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Variants in PAX6, PITX3 and HSF4 causing autosomal dominant congenital cataracts

Lens development is orchestrated by transcription factors. Disease-causing variants in transcription factors and their developmental target genes are associated with congenital cataracts and other eye anomalies. Methods. Using whole exome sequencing, we identified disease-causing variants in two large British families and one isolated case with autosomal dominant congenital cataract. Bioinformatics...
Healthneurology.org

Seizure Incidence Rates in Children and Adults With Familial Cerebral Cavernous Malformations

Background and Objectives: Seizure incidence rates related to Familial Cerebral Cavernous Malformation (FCCM) are not well described, especially for children. To measure the seizure incidence rate, examine seizure predictors and characterize epilepsy severity, we studied a cohort of children and adults with FCCM enrolled in the Brain Vascular Malformation Consortium (BVMC).
Healthpharmaceuticalintelligence.com

Patients with type 2 diabetes may soon receive artificial pancreas and a smartphone app assistance

Curator and Reporter: Dr. Premalata Pati, Ph.D., Postdoc. In a brief, randomized crossover investigation, adults with type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease who needed dialysis benefited from an artificial pancreas. Tests conducted by the University of Cambridge and Inselspital, University Hospital of Bern, Switzerland, reveal that now the device can help patients safely and effectively monitor their blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of low blood sugar levels.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Researchers unlock genetic 'treasure map' for chronic kidney disease

Despite impacting an estimated 850 million people and being responsible for 1 in 60 deaths worldwide, few treatments are available for chronic kidney disease. Understanding the genetic variations associated with the disease represents an important step for drug development. Now, in one of the most comprehensive genome-wide association studies of its kind, researchers in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania have identified 182 genes likely responsible for kidney function—many of which can be targeted with existing drugs—and 88 genes for hypertension. Additionally, the research team has mapped the key cell types and mechanisms that are linked to disease. The findings were published Thursday in Nature Genetics.
NFLPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This simple blood test could detect dementia effectively

In a recent study published in Nature Communications, researchers found that a single biomarker can accurately indicate the presence of underlying neurodegeneration in people with cognitive issues. They found levels of a protein called neurofilament light chain (NfL) in the blood can identify those who may have neurodegenerative diseases such...
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Multiple Sclerosis

Methods Hybridization microarray was used to define the circRNA profile in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from 20 untreated patients with RRMS (10 in relapse and 10 in remission) and 10 HCs. We analyzed close to 14,000 individual circRNAs per sample. The discovery set data were validated using quantitative reverse transcription-PCR with an independent cohort of 47 patients with RRMS (19 in relapse and 28 in remission) and 27 HCs.
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Genetic Access Program

Methods A multicenter, prospective cohort of 573 patients with fALS, dALS, or fALS/dALS, underwent genetic testing in the ALS Genetic Access Program (ALS GAP), a clinical program for clinics of the Northeast ALS Consortium. Patients with dALS underwent C9orf72 hexanucleotide repeat expansion (HRE) testing; those with fALS or fALS/dALS underwent C9orf72 HRE testing, followed by sequencing of SOD1, FUS, TARDBP, TBK1, and VCP.
Sciencecell.com

Protein kinase R and the integrated stress response drive immunopathology caused by mutations in the RNA deaminase ADAR1

The RNA deaminase ADAR1 is an essential negative regulator of the RNA sensor MDA5, and loss of ADAR1 function triggers inappropriate activation of MDA5 by self-RNAs. Mutations in ADAR, the gene that encodes ADAR1, cause human immune diseases, including Aicardi-Goutières syndrome (AGS). However, the mechanisms of MDA5-dependent disease pathogenesis in vivo remain unknown. Here we generated mice with a single amino acid change in ADAR1 that models the most common human ADAR AGS mutation. These Adar mutant mice developed lethal disease that required MDA5, the RIG-I-like receptor LGP2, type I interferons, and the eIF2α kinase PKR. A small-molecule inhibitor of the integrated stress response (ISR) that acts downstream of eIF2α phosphorylation prevented immunopathology and rescued the mice from mortality. These findings place PKR and the ISR as central components of immunopathology in vivo and identify therapeutic targets for treatment of human diseases associated with the ADAR1-MDA5 axis.

