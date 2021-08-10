Cancel
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Genetic Access Program

By Authors, Center
neurology.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMethods A multicenter, prospective cohort of 573 patients with fALS, dALS, or fALS/dALS, underwent genetic testing in the ALS Genetic Access Program (ALS GAP), a clinical program for clinics of the Northeast ALS Consortium. Patients with dALS underwent C9orf72 hexanucleotide repeat expansion (HRE) testing; those with fALS or fALS/dALS underwent C9orf72 HRE testing, followed by sequencing of SOD1, FUS, TARDBP, TBK1, and VCP.

ng.neurology.org

Health
Diseases & Treatments
NFLneurology.org

Prediagnostic Neurofilament Light Chain Levels in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Methods: We conducted a matched case-control study nested in three large prospective US cohorts (the Nurses’ Health Study, the Health Professionals Follow-up Study, and the Multiethnic Cohort Study), and identified 84 individuals who developed ALS during follow-up and had available plasma samples prior to disease diagnosis. For each ALS case, we randomly selected controls from those who were alive at the time of the case diagnosis and matched on birth year, sex, race/ethnicity, fasting status, cohort, and time of blood draw. We measured NfL in the plasma samples and used conditional logistic regression to estimate rate ratios (RRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for ALS, adjusting for body mass index, smoking, physical activity, and urate levels.
Scienceneurology.org

Transcriptome and Function of Novel Immunosuppressive Autoreactive Invariant Natural Killer T Cells That Are Absent in Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

Background and Objective The aim of this study was to determine whether natural killer T (NKT) cells, including invariant (i) NKT cells, have clinical value in preventing the progression of multiple sclerosis (MS) by examining the mechanisms by which a distinct self-peptide induces a novel, protective invariant natural killer T cell (iNKT cell) subset.
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Association of Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 Inhibitor Use and Amyloid Burden in Diabetic Patients With AD-Related Cognitive Impairment

Methods: We retrospectively reviewed 282 patients with ADCI who had positive scan of 18F-florbetaben amyloid PET images were classified into three groups according to a prior diagnosis of diabetes and DPP-4i use: diabetic patients being treated with (ADCI-DPP-4i+, n=70) or without DPP-4i (ADCI-DPP-4i-, n=71), and non-diabetic patients (n=141). Multiple linear regression analyses were performed to determine inter-group differences in global and regional amyloid retention using standardized uptake value ratios calculated from cortical areas. We assessed the longitudinal changes in Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) score using a linear mixed model.
Canceronclive.com

Zandelisib Plus Rituximab Under Study in Indolent Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Zandelisib plus rituximab is being evaluated as a potentially chemotherapy-free treatment strategy vs standard chemoimmunotherapy in patients with indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma in first relapse in the ongoing, phase 3 COASTAL trial. Zandelisib plus rituximab (Rituxan) is being evaluated as a potentially chemotherapy-free treatment strategy vs standard chemoimmunotherapy in patients with...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Riluzole does not ameliorate disease caused by cytoplasmic TDP-43 in a mouse model of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Eur J Neurosci. 2021 Aug 13. doi: 10.1111/ejn.15422. Online ahead of print. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a neurodegenerative disease commonly treated with riluzole, a small molecule that may act via modulation of glutamatergic neurotransmission. However, riluzole only modestly extends lifespan for people living with ALS and its precise mechanisms of action remain unclear. Most ALS cases are characterised by accumulation of cytoplasmic TAR DNA binding protein of 43 kDa (TDP-43), and understanding the effects of riluzole in models that closely recapitulate TDP-43 pathology may provide insights for development of improved therapeutics. We therefore investigated the effects of riluzole in female transgenic mice that inducibly express nuclear localisation sequence (NLS)-deficient human TDP-43 in neurons (NEFH-tTA/tetO-hTDP-43ΔNLS, ‘rNLS’, mice). Riluzole treatment from the first day of hTDP-43ΔNLS expression did not alter disease onset, weight loss or performance on multiple motor behavioural tasks. Riluzole treatment also did not alter TDP-43 protein levels, solubility or phosphorylation. Although we identified a significant decrease in GluA2 and GluA3 proteins in the cortex of rNLS mice, riluzole did not ameliorate this disease-associated molecular phenotype. Likewise, riluzole did not alter the disease-associated atrophy of hindlimb muscle in rNLS mice. Finally, riluzole treatment beginning after disease onset in rNLS mice similarly had no effect on progression of late-stage disease or animal survival. Together, we demonstrate specific glutamatergic receptor alterations and muscle fibre-type changes reminiscent of ALS in female rNLS mice, but riluzole had no effect on these or any other disease phenotypes. Future targeting of pathways related to accumulation of TDP-43 pathology may be needed to develop better treatments for ALS.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Adding LuPSMA to Standard Treatment Extends OS, Delays Disease Progression in mCRPC

Adding the targeted radioligand LuPSMA to standard of care therapy for patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer after androgen receptor pathway inhibition and chemotherapy extended overall survival and delayed disease progression. Adding the targeted radioligand 177Lu-PSMA-617 (LuPSMA) to standard of care therapy for patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Researchers unlock genetic 'treasure map' for chronic kidney disease

Despite impacting an estimated 850 million people and being responsible for 1 in 60 deaths worldwide, few treatments are available for chronic kidney disease. Understanding the genetic variations associated with the disease represents an important step for drug development. Now, in one of the most comprehensive genome-wide association studies of its kind, researchers in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania have identified 182 genes likely responsible for kidney function—many of which can be targeted with existing drugs—and 88 genes for hypertension. Additionally, the research team has mapped the key cell types and mechanisms that are linked to disease. The findings were published Thursday in Nature Genetics.
ScienceNature.com

Human sensorimotor organoids derived from healthy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis stem cells form neuromuscular junctions

Human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) hold promise for modeling diseases in individual human genetic backgrounds and thus for developing precision medicine. Here, we generate sensorimotor organoids containing physiologically functional neuromuscular junctions (NMJs) and apply the model to different subgroups of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Using a range of molecular, genomic, and physiological techniques, we identify and characterize motor neurons and skeletal muscle, along with sensory neurons, astrocytes, microglia, and vasculature. Organoid cultures derived from multiple human iPSC lines generated from individuals with ALS and isogenic lines edited to harbor familial ALS mutations show impairment at the level of the NMJ, as detected by both contraction and immunocytochemical measurements. The physiological resolution of the human NMJ synapse, combined with the generation of major cellular cohorts exerting autonomous and non-cell autonomous effects in motor and sensory diseases, may prove valuable to understand the pathophysiological mechanisms of ALS.
Scienceneurology.org

Tau Pathology Associated With Parkinsonism and Mutation of Mitochondrial DNA Helicase Gene TWNK

The TWNK gene encodes Twinkle, the mitochondrial DNA helicase that cooperates with the mitochondrial DNA polymerase (POLG) to maintain mitochondrial DNA integrity. Heterozygous TWNK mutations cause autosomal dominant progressive external ophthalmoplegia (PEO). Some patients with TWNK-linked PEO additionally develop late-onset neurodegenerative parkinsonism.1 However, little is known about the neuropathology of TWNK-linked parkinsonism. In this study, we describe neuropathologic findings in a patient with PEO and parkinsonism and a heterozygous TWNK mutation.
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Multiple Sclerosis

Methods Hybridization microarray was used to define the circRNA profile in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from 20 untreated patients with RRMS (10 in relapse and 10 in remission) and 10 HCs. We analyzed close to 14,000 individual circRNAs per sample. The discovery set data were validated using quantitative reverse transcription-PCR with an independent cohort of 47 patients with RRMS (19 in relapse and 28 in remission) and 27 HCs.
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Fatigue in Survivors of Autoimmune Encephalitis

Methods In a first cohort recruited via several encephalitis support organizations, self-reported questionnaires were used to evaluate fatigue, depression, and sleep quality in adults after autoimmune encephalitis. In a second cohort where more in-depth clinical characterization could be performed, adults with encephalitis from 2 tertiary hospitals were evaluated using the same questionnaires. Patients' characteristics were retrospectively captured.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Genetic program protects neurons from degeneration

Researchers at the University of Bonn (Germany) have identified a previously unknown genetic program in the fruit fly. The genetic material involved controls the development of the neurons while also protecting them from degeneration. They have hardly changed in the course of evolution over hundreds of millions of years and also exist in a comparable form in humans. Initial data show that they presumably perform similar tasks there. The results may therefore also provide a starting point for new active ingredients for neurodegenerative diseases. They are published in the journal Neuron.
Denver, COstudyfinds.org

COVID-19 may accelerate the development of Alzheimer’s disease

DENVER, Colo. — COVID-19 can lead to many lingering ailments weeks and even months after infection. Now, a disturbing new study suggests Alzheimer’s disease may be among them. Researchers with the Alzheimer’s Association say coronavirus may trigger Alzheimer’s, accelerating the onset of the most common form of dementia. Study authors...
Cancerscitechdaily.com

Natural Compound Found in Fruit May Prevent and Treat Parkinson’s Disease

Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have added to evidence that the compound farnesol, found naturally in herbs, and berries and other fruits, prevents and reverses brain damage linked to Parkinson’s disease in mouse studies. The compound, used in flavorings and perfume-making, can prevent the loss of neurons that produce...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Novel Approaches Optimize Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy for Neuroendocrine Tumors

Rising interest in SSTR2-targeted radiopharmaceuticals has led to the evaluation of numerous ways to optimize peptide receptor radionuclide therapy in patients with neuroendocrine tumors. Rising interest in SSTR2-targeted radiopharmaceuticals has led to the evaluation of numerous ways to optimize peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) in patients with neuroendocrine tumors (NETs),...
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Out-of-Frame Mutations in ACTN2 Last Exon Cause a Dominant Distal Myopathy With Facial Weakness

Results Patients shared a similar clinical phenotype and a common pattern of muscle involvement. They presented with a very slowly progressive myopathy involving anterior lower leg and facial muscles. Muscle MRI finding showed complete fat replacement of anterolateral compartment muscles of the lower legs with variable involvement of soleus and gastrocnemius but sparing thigh muscles. Muscle biopsy showed internalized nuclei, myofibrillar disorganization, and rimmed vacuoles. High-throughput sequencing identified in each proband a heterozygous single nucleotide deletion (c.2558del and c.2567del) in the last exon of the ACTN2 gene. The deletions are predicted to lead to a novel but unstructured slightly extended C-terminal amino acid sequence.
NFLPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This simple blood test could detect dementia effectively

In a recent study published in Nature Communications, researchers found that a single biomarker can accurately indicate the presence of underlying neurodegeneration in people with cognitive issues. They found levels of a protein called neurofilament light chain (NfL) in the blood can identify those who may have neurodegenerative diseases such...

Comments / 0

