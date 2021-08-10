Triad Emergency Departments asking patients not to come for COVID testing

As the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, local hospitals are asking people to think before they rush in. "The emergency department is not the best place to go if you are just interested in getting tested and feeling reasonably well," Medical Director of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s Emergency Department Dr. Meagan Hunt said. "There’s a lot of other resources in our community to be able to get tested that will allow us to keep resources available for patients with medical emergencies that can only be handled in the Emergency Department such as strokes, heart attacks, burns those sort of things.”