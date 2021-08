Cellphones will vibrate, radios will beep, and televisions will scroll special messages on Wednesday as the United States tests its Integrated Public Alert & Warning System, also known as IPAWS. The Integrated Public Alert & Warning System is FEMA’s national system for local alerting that provides authenticated emergency and life-saving information to the public through mobile phones using Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), to radio and television via the Emergency Alert System (EAS), and on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Weather Radio. The test is set for 2:20 pm ET, 1:20pm CT, 12:20 pm MT, 11:20 am PT, 10:20 am AT, and 8:20 am HT; it’ll be held at the same time across the country.