Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit is opening up about the band’s decision to pull the plug on their summer U.S. tour. Things in the live music world seem to be shutting down as soon as they opened up, as a bevy of artists are being forced to cancel tour dates and festival appearances due to the ongoing pandemic. Following a high-profile performance at Lollapalooza, Limp Bizkit were on a sold-out theater tour across North America, but the band pulled out over the weekend due to “an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans.”