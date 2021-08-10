Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

50 Discontinued Brands of Soda Pop

By John Robinson
Posted by 
WKMI
WKMI
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For many kids growing up in Michigan, it was pop. If you wanna call it soda, soda pop, soft drink, or carbonated beverage, fine. You know what I mean. The price of pop has changed drastically since I was a kid. I remember the International Harvester shop down on the corner from where I grew up – they had this pop machine that looked like one of those bathtub freezers. You open the lid, and there are all these yummy 10-ounce bottles of various kinds of pop, hanging between two steel rods, floating in ice cold water. You put a dime in the slot, slide the bottle of your choice toward the end, pull up, and the little gate opens and you have your pop.

wkmi.com

Comments / 0

WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soda Pop#Cream Soda#Fast Food Restaurants#Soft Drinks#Food Drink#Discontinued Brands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsClick10.com

Starbucks discontinues fan favorite fall drink this year

Although it’s still technically summer, Starbucks is notoriously known for starting the fall season early (ahem, August), and this year seems to be no different. Taste of Home reports that the Starbucks fall menu for 2021 has leaked online, and if that is true, there’s a lot for fans to be happy about.
DrinksPosted by
Best Life

This Major Soda Brand Is Releasing an Alcoholic Version

From rum and coke to vodka sodas, people have been mixing alcohol and soft drinks together for ages. But over the past few years, companies have finally started to cash in on the phenomenon, introducing their own hard versions of soda to cut out the middle man. Now, a classic soft drink is getting its own boozy upgrade. Read on to find out what major soda brand is releasing an alcoholic version of a beloved beverage.
Businessthewoodyshow.com

Sam Adams And Pepsi Are Making A New 'Hard' Version Of Popular Soda Brand

PepsiCo is partnering with Boston Beer Company, the parent company of Samuel Adams beer, to introduce an alcoholic version of one of its most popular soda brands. The two companies announced the upcoming launch of 'Hard Mountain Dew,' which will contain 5% alcohol and come in original, black cherry and watermelon flavors, according to a press release obtained by the Boston Globe on Tuesday (August 10).
Restaurantsmashed.com

The Real Reason McDonald's Discontinued Their Grilled Chicken

There's no denying the fact that McDonald's is the patriarch of fast food chains. However, that doesn't mean the hamburger joint hasn't suffered through its fair share of hard times. Like many restaurants and businesses in 2020, McDonald's sales plummeted because of the pandemic, causing the franchise to reevaluate its menu (via Business Insider). McDonald's vice president of operations, Bill Garrett, told Business Insider that the chain would be dropping a handful of their offerings — including salads, buttermilk crispy chicken tenders, and grilled chicken sandwiches — in order to "simplify" the menu and focus on the "most popular choices." In the same statement, Garrett also said that the reduced menu would make things easier on the staff who are working during the challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak. This probably explains why the grilled chicken sandwich has yet to return to the Golden Arches despite indoor dining reopening and people eating out more.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Popular Soda Brands Ranked Worst To Best

These days, when it comes to the fizzy drink market, it may feel like the most popular options are always sparkling waters or seltzers. Sure, we love carbonated water, but whatever happened to good, old-fashioned soda? Hear us out: We know it's not the healthiest beverage you could possibly enjoy, but every once in a while, it doesn't hurt to have a can of your favorite sugary, fizzy drink.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Limited-Edition Soda-Branded Clogs

The Coca-Cola x Crocs collection is a limited-edition lineup of footwear styles arriving exclusively in South Korea for avid fans and collectors alike to incorporate into their wardrobe this summer. The collection includes the Baya Clog that has been treated to a Coke-themed color finish that is further enhanced with a platform sole to elevate the wearer. The collection also includes classic options that come in Classic Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Light styles to choose from.
Moses Lake, WAColumbia Basin Herald

Ready for rodeo: Sodas team launches themed drinks

Teen owners of Silly Sodas, a new Italian soda booth at the Moses Lake Farmers Market this year, stopped by the Columbia Basin Herald office Thursday afternoon to talk about their special rodeo-themed sodas and deliver a special one to Moses Lake Roundup Queen Mykiah Hollenbeck. The Moses Lake Roundup...
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

6 Classic Soda Brands That Are Updating Their Formulas Right Now

Without even thinking about it, you count on your favorite beverage to consistently deliver the flavor you crave. Meanwhile, you might not realize it, but the big soft drink companies are forever busy at work, innovating new products and assessing how well current products are being received. As Coca-Cola recently announced the discontinuations of four well-known drinks they produce, it's clear Coke, and other soda giants, are changing up some products to respond to demand—or a lack thereof.
DrinksPosted by
Best Life

These Beloved Beers Are Being Discontinued by Molson Coors

The beer world has seen a lot of change in recent years, especially as the surge of craft breweries has created more options for drinkers than ever before. And even as hazy IPAs and barrel-aged sours began to crowd the market, plenty of legacy brew brands were able to stand the test of time and keep their place on the shelf. But just like any industry, brewers are sometimes forced to reevaluate their products and make the difficult decision to pull certain items from their lineup. Now, Molson Coors has announced that 11 brands from their portfolio of beers will soon be discontinued as they look to tighten up their offerings.
DrinksHOT 97

Turn the Flavor Up This Summer With Sunkist Soda!

Cool Down With the Fresh Fruit Flavors of Sunkist Soda. This summer is the perfect time to take on new adventures, new experiences, and new flavors! Whether it’s a baseball game or barbeque, there is nothing more refreshing than drinking an ice cold Sunkist soda on a hot summer day. If you’re in the mood for a classic, try Sunkist Orange or get to know our other bright, fruit flavors like Berry Lemonade!
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Soda-Infused Barbecue Sauces

Just in time for August, Wing Boss has debuted a new Dr Pepper Barbecue Sauce. For those unfamiliar, Wing Boss is a delivery-only virtual concept brand that's owned by Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. This month, the brand has teamed up with Dr Pepper for the debut of a savory sauce infused with the signature soda. This new sauce has a sweet and smoky flavor profile with distinct notes of Dr Pepper. This unique combination is the perfect complement to the brand's boss-sized drums and flappers.
Grocery & Supermaketkiss951.com

Trader Joe’s Discontinuing These 6 Popular Items

Trader Joe’s is discontinuing these 6 items. We’ve got some bad news if you’re a big fan of these Trader Joe’s items. Which who isn’t? The store chain is looking to discontinue six of their regular items, according to Instagram account @traderjoestobediscontinued. For food items, the store will stop selling their Caramel Popcorn, Jackfruit Crabless Cakes, their Legendary Nut & Berry Mix, and their Soy & Flaxseed Tortilla Chips. They’ll also be discontinuing their Korean Roasted Barley Tea from their beverages and their Blueberry Acai Facial Scrub from their skincare section. Do you love any of these products from Trader Joe’s? If they touch the cauliflower gnocchi or orange chicken I’m revolting!
Beauty & FashionWWEEK

Pop-Up Report: Fresh Cut Flowers Is a Clothing Brand and a Concept Piece

In a little white room above Cloudforest, you can buy actual and conceptual flowers, including dried arrangements by Manu Torres. In a little white room above the Cloudforest chocolate shop on Southeast Morrison, flowers are for sale—some real and some conceptual. The pop-up, which runs until Labor Day weekend, represents a foray into physical space for two clothing brand designers, Trey Hales and James Fink.
MusicTrendHunter.com

Branded Experiential Pop Ups

Pepsi has opened a new music-centric, experiential space in the popular amusement park Hersheypark. The interactive installment is being called the 'Pepsi Pop Store.'. Building on the brand's well-known association with pop music, this space invites guests to enter "dance pods" where they can build digital avatars and record mini music videos. According to Pepsi, the space is 2,500-square-feet and contains an apparel store, exclusive fan merchandise, and several generously stocked coolers for freebie drinks. The standout feature of the space is, however, its interactive, music-based game, which Pepsi hopes will let guests "unleash their inner pop stars."
Bethlehem, PAthevalleyledger.com

Celtic Classic Irish Soda Bread Contest

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania — Do you have a favorite recipe for Irish soda bread? Enter the Celtic Classic Irish Soda Bread Contest to win a blue ribbon, prizes and bragging-rights on September 25, 2021, at Celtic Classic Highland Games and Festival in Bethlehem. Open to amateur bakers and sponsored by King...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Sparkling Functional Sodas

REBBL POP is a new range of sparkling functional soda refreshments that rely on plant-powered ingredients to provide support for boosted immunity and digestive health. The prebiotic beverages boast just 50 calories and five grams of sugar and they speak to ingredient-conscious consumers who want better alternatives to traditional soda drinks. Bonnie Neulight, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at REBBL, says "REBBL POP is the answer to the soda drinkers' dilemma. With REBBL POP there is no more feeling of guilt nor yearning for taste."
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Exponent

Wine appreciation class to discontinue tasting

Students will not get to taste wine in the Wine Appreciation class this semester, they were told in an email Thursday morning. The email, sent by professor Christian Butzke, cited "adjusted classroom safety protocol" for the discontinuation of the class's most popular feature. Butzke said he was disappointed in the decision not to taste wine in person, but insisted that the class can still be successful.
Food & DrinksPunch

Make the Campari & Soda Your Own

From freezing the bottle to selecting the perfect bubbly water, it’s the subtle details that make the drink infinitely permutable and perpetually enjoyable. The category of elevated highballs is an iconic example of how mindful consideration—a thoughtful combination of spirit, modifier, glassware, temperature and presentation—can transform two ingredients into something greater than the sum of its parts. Take the Japanese whisky highball, that democratic drink that always delivers, whether it’s served in a vintage crystal glass on a silver tray in a hushed ginza bar, poured on draft into a chilled mug in a busy izakaya or drunk straight from a can out of a Tokyo train station vending machine.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Grown-Up Hard Sodas

Now that countless breweries are venturing into the creation of hard seltzers, it's not surprising to see partnerships like The Boston Beer Company and PepsiCo and unique new products like the HARD MTN DEW alcoholic beverage. With 5% ABV, the flavored malt beverage addresses the changing tastes of drinkers and it has the potential to suit a wide variety of occasions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy