50 Discontinued Brands of Soda Pop

There's no denying the fact that McDonald's is the patriarch of fast food chains. However, that doesn't mean the hamburger joint hasn't suffered through its fair share of hard times. Like many restaurants and businesses in 2020, McDonald's sales plummeted because of the pandemic, causing the franchise to reevaluate its menu (via Business Insider). McDonald's vice president of operations, Bill Garrett, told Business Insider that the chain would be dropping a handful of their offerings — including salads, buttermilk crispy chicken tenders, and grilled chicken sandwiches — in order to "simplify" the menu and focus on the "most popular choices." In the same statement, Garrett also said that the reduced menu would make things easier on the staff who are working during the challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak. This probably explains why the grilled chicken sandwich has yet to return to the Golden Arches despite indoor dining reopening and people eating out more.