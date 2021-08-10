Pathogenic DNM1 Gene Variant Presenting With Unusually Nonsevere Neurodevelopmental Phenotype: A Case Report
Methods The patient was followed by our neurology and genetics teams. After clinical examination and EEG to characterize the patient's presentation, we conducted etiologic workup including brain MRI, chromosomal microarray, genetic and metabolic investigations, and nerve conduction studies. Subsequently, we arranged an Intellectual Disability Plus Trio Panel. Results Our patient...ng.neurology.org
Comments / 0