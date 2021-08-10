Cancel
Law

Technical Flaw Dooms N.H. Bill Aimed at Extending Statute of Limitations for Minor Victims

By New Hampshire Public Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday vetoed a bill aimed at extending the statute of limitations for certain crimes involving minors due to a drafting error. The legislation, HB 239, intended to give minor victims of first- or second-degree assault more time to come forward with allegations or participate in prosecutions by pausing the start of the six-year statute of limitations until the victim was 18 years old. In practice, this would have meant minor victims could have brought forward allegations up until they turned 24 years old.

Chris Sununu
#Statute Of Limitations#N H#Legislature#Attorneys
