VCU Health boosts minimum wage for front-line workers
Virginia Commonwealth University Health System is raising its minimum hourly wage from $12 to $15, the Richmond-based organization said Aug. 10. The change will apply to about 1,700 front-line workers, or about 10 percent of the health system's total workforce. These workers provide food and nutrition services, environmental services, valet and other services at the health system's hospitals and clinics.www.beckershospitalreview.com
