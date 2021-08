At some point, legacy Android device owners need to let go of their old devices or eventually cybersecurity issues and data loss will become a problem. It seems Google is trying to give the people still holding out a gentle nudge, as it has been disclosed that the company will be disabling Google account sign-in on devices running Android 2.3.7 (Gingerbread) or lower come September 27th. Meanwhile, Google is working on a new security feature for Google Chrome which offers two-factor authentication within the browser.