NBA Rumors: 4 Teams Interested In Adding Lauri Markkanen Via Sign-And-Trade Deal Worth $15M Annually

Lauri Markkanen is a player who has faced reduced opportunity on the Chicago Bulls over the last two seasons and has been moved to a bench role for part of this season. It is clear that the Chicago Bulls will not get the best out of him, and with the roster moves they made this offseason, it's hard to see how Markkanen fits into the picture. However, Lauri Markkanen still has valuable skills as a big man, and perhaps another opportunity could help him take the next step in his development.