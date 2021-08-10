Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky Chamber applauds passage of bipartisan infrastructure bill by US Senate

By Charles Aull
kychamberbottomline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegislation to increase investment in America’s crumbling infrastructure has passed the U.S. Senate. Frequently referred to as the “bipartisan infrastructure bill,” the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes $550 billion in new spending over the next five years. In total, the bill appropriates $1.2 trillion in federal spending on infrastructure projects throughout the country.

kychamberbottomline.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Hard Infrastructure#The U S Senate#The Kentucky Chamber#U S Chamber Of Commerce#Commonwealth#The White House#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban seize Jalalabad, cut off Afghan capital from east

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized the city of Jalalabad early Sunday, cutting off Afghanistan’s increasingly isolated capital Kabul to the east as the insurgents’ blitz across the country continued as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw from the country after two decades of war. The militants posted...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...

Comments / 1

Community Policy