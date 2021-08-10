Kentucky Chamber applauds passage of bipartisan infrastructure bill by US Senate
Legislation to increase investment in America’s crumbling infrastructure has passed the U.S. Senate. Frequently referred to as the “bipartisan infrastructure bill,” the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes $550 billion in new spending over the next five years. In total, the bill appropriates $1.2 trillion in federal spending on infrastructure projects throughout the country.kychamberbottomline.com
