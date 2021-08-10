New Godox Macro Flash MF12 Can Combine Six Times Around a Lens

Enjoy all-day wearability with the super comfortable Samsung Galaxy Buds2 premium earbuds. Available in Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender color options, they have a fit that you’ll hardly notice. Furthermore, offering Active Noise Cancellation, they block unwanted sound. So you can ensure you ear whoever’s on the end of the line with ease. However, if you want to hear your surroundings, use three adjustable Ambient Sound Levels to hear what’s going on. Impressively, they offer up to 29 hours of playtime when you don’t use ANC mode, or 20 hours of playtime when ANC mode is on. Offering dynamic two-way speakers, these earbuds provide crisp high notes and deep bass for ideal music listening. Moreover, the small, lightweight form factor has an iconic curved shape. Get a five-minute quick-charge feature that provides up to an hour of playtime, and use your Qi wireless charging pad to go cordless.