Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

New Godox Macro Flash MF12 Can Combine Six Times Around a Lens

By Jaron Schneider
petapixel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGodox, distributed under the Flashpoint brand at Adorama, has announced the new MF12 Macro Flash strobe. Up to six can combine together around the associated adapter ring to create a circle of shadow-free light for macro applications. Individually, the MF12 is a small and lightweight flash designed for use in...

petapixel.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combination#The Flash#New Godox Macro#Flashpoint#Adorama#Usb C#Mf12 Macro Flash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Photographypetapixel.com

Long-Term Timelapse Photographer Shares Tips on Mastering the Craft

Although timelapse — and especially long-term timelapse — might appear intimidating to beginners, photographer and filmmaker Casper Rolsted has shared simple tips that anyone can follow to get started even with basic equipment. Rolsted, based in Denmark, has spent several years perfecting his timelapse technique, which has resulted in numerous...
Electronicsvideomaker.com

What to know about Sigma’s new ultra-telephoto zoom lens

Every high-functioning sports telephoto lens needs to have a few specific elements, such as fast and accurate autofocus. Sigma just announced its own speedy ultra-telephoto zoom lens, the 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports. This release is a special milestone for Sigma. The 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports lens...
Photographydigitalcameraworld.com

Capture stunning studio photography with the Godox P2400 Power Pack

Need a power pack that's designed to keep up with even the most demanding shoots? Godox has the answer with the recently introduced Godox P2400 Power Pack. Not only is it the manufacturer's most powerful pack ever, but it's been designed to keep up with the rigorous, fast pace of commercial studios with a lightning fast recycle time of just 0.7 seconds.
Beauty & FashionContrastly

Godox Quick Release Parabolic Softbox

Godox have been making flash and studio lighting equipment for over a decade but have really been pushing their products to a worldwide market in the last few years. One of their latest offerings is the Quick Release Parabolic Softbox, which comes in three different sizes: the QR-P70, QR-P90, and QR-P120 (measurements in cm). Godox kindly sent me a QR-P90 to test, so let’s find out a bit more about the softbox.
Photographypetapixel.com

The Godox AD100 Flash is Unusable for Pro Photography

People always have a love/hate relationship with Godox. For many, they are a cheap entry point to off-camera flash, offering massive bang for the buck. Others see them as cheap imitations of more expensive brands. I fall into the first camp. As a professional photographer, I often shoot on location....
ElectronicsAutoweek.com

1910 Film Camera Gets Beer-Can Lens, Goes to Junkyards in Two States

Carburetors and points ignition systems—to say nothing of hand throttles and dash-mounted ignition-timing controls—aren't in any way superior to modern automotive hardware, but they can be a lot more fun. Well, maybe not, but that's the logic that makes me take century-plus-old film cameras to shoot junkyard and race-track photos.
Photographymymodernmet.com

Photographer Zooms Into a Single Honeycomb Cell Using a Macro Lens to Reveal Its Microscopic Patterns

The human eye is undoubtedly amazing, but there are limits to its ability. If you look around the room, what objects do you see? Our vision allows us to compare the size of different objects, as well as perceive the physical qualities of their surfaces. However, if you were to look at those same objects under a microscope, you’d discover all kinds of details that aren’t visible to the naked eye. One photographer aptly known as Macrofying uses a special macrozoom lens that allows them to focus deep into any object. Their incredible footage reveals the microscopic details of both natural and manmade objects.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Shooting with a 21-Year-Old Camera: The Fujifilm S1 Pro

I find it incredibly fun to use older, especially unique, digital cameras both as a challenge and for sheer enjoyment. I think part of it is psychological. With archaic cameras sporting outdated technology we anticipate subpar results, and so we focus more on what we can control: composition, lighting (when applicable), exposure, and so on — the things we should always be focusing on.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Elinchrom ONE: Its First Battery-Powered, 131 Ws, HSS Monolight

Elinchrom has announced the Elinchrom One, its new portable off-camera battery-powered monolight that the company says has been requested for a long time. It features an integrated battery, 725 full-power flashes per charge, high-speed sync, and 131 watt-seconds (Ws) of power. Elinchrom says the One is a “rugged and dependable”...
Electronicspetapixel.com

Nikon Z9 To Feature 45MP BSI Sensor, 160 FPS Burst Capture: Report

Nikon’s Z9 has concluded its testing at the Olympics and a new report has surfaced that promises some rather impressive specifications for Nikon’s forthcoming sports-focused camera, including a 45-megapixel sensor and somewhere between 120 and 160 frames per second burst shooting. Nikon Rumors is reporting a set of new details...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 premium earbuds immerse you with comfort and Active Noise Canceling

Enjoy all-day wearability with the super comfortable Samsung Galaxy Buds2 premium earbuds. Available in Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender color options, they have a fit that you’ll hardly notice. Furthermore, offering Active Noise Cancellation, they block unwanted sound. So you can ensure you ear whoever’s on the end of the line with ease. However, if you want to hear your surroundings, use three adjustable Ambient Sound Levels to hear what’s going on. Impressively, they offer up to 29 hours of playtime when you don’t use ANC mode, or 20 hours of playtime when ANC mode is on. Offering dynamic two-way speakers, these earbuds provide crisp high notes and deep bass for ideal music listening. Moreover, the small, lightweight form factor has an iconic curved shape. Get a five-minute quick-charge feature that provides up to an hour of playtime, and use your Qi wireless charging pad to go cordless.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Canon R5 Beats Out the Sony Alpha 1 in Comprehensive IBIS Test

The Digital Picture has published an in-depth in-body image stabilization (IBIS) test that compared the performance of the Canon EOS R5 and the Sony Alpha 1. In many cases, Canon’s EOS R5 showed a 1/3 to 2/3 stop advantage over Sony’s flagship. The camera and lens review website recently published...
Electronicstechbargains.com

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Smartwatch Pre-order from $349.99

Amazon has available for pre-order the Samsung Galaxy 4 Classic 42mm Bluetooth Smartwatch w/ ECG Monitor Tracker for $349.99 Free Shipping. This will be released on August 27th. Samsung Galaxy 4 Classic 42mm Bluetooth Smartwatch w/ LTE $399.99. Samsung Galaxy 4 Classic 46mm Bluetooth Smartwatch w/ LTE $429.99. Display: 42mm:...
Electronicspetapixel.com

Canon Designed a ‘Donut’ Mirrorless Camera with a Hole-y Grip

A Canon patent application has been published that shows a radical pass-through design integrated into a full-size camera. The goal of is stated to be one that would make it easier to grip the camera from different positions. Originally spotted by Asobinet and Canon Rumors, the patent describes a design...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Vektor cinematic Kontakt instrument by Loot Audio on sale at 60% OFF

Plugin Boutique has launched a promotion on the Vektor unique strings-based cinematic Kontakt instrument that aims to set a new standard for creating anything from dramatic epic cues to beautiful minimal tracks. “Vektor” allows multiple ways to morph and manipulate the sample sound sources through a unique set of parameters,...
ElectronicsPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best Canon cameras: best Canon camera for video, beginners and more

Jump to the best Canon cameras types... The best Canon cameras are innovative, powerful and made for everybody, from novices to professionals. If you’re a creative looking to learn the ins and outs of photography and videography, whether it’s to add a new string to your bow or just to give your Instagram feed a little more love, a Canon camera is an excellent place to start.
Electronicspetapixel.com

A Review of the 7Artisans 60mm f/2.8 Mark II Macro Lens

Macro photography in the field is not always easy or comfortable, often requiring long hours outdoors in the heat. So now more than ever, I’m seeing the benefits of lightweight lenses and bodies. Something as simple as being less burdened by a heavy camera in the field can help you brave the heat just a bit longer, and get more successful shots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy