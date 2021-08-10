Cygnus Launch Update: About 60 Minutes Until Launch; Moved to 6:01 p.m

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo spacecraft launched from Virginia’s eastern shore Tuesday, and when it reached the International Space Station on Thursday, there was quite a few delicious treats for the astronauts. In addition to fresh fruits and vegetables, there was a pizza kit, along with a variety of cheeses for the seven station astronauts. On the technical side of things, it also transported a mounting bracket for solar wings, an infrared-detecting device, and experiment materials. Read more for the video and additional information.