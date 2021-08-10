Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Cygnus Launch Update: About 60 Minutes Until Launch; Moved to 6:01 p.m

SpaceRef
 6 days ago

The Antares launch has moved until 6:01 p.m. which enabled teams to resolve a minor ground support issue. The latest Wallops Range forecast keeps weather at 90% favorable for the 6:01 p.m. EDT launch today of NASA commercial cargo provider Northrop Grumman‘s Antares rocket and Cygnus cargo spacecraft from Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility near Chincoteague, Virginia. The International Space Station-bound Cygnus is loaded with about 8,200 pounds of cargo.

www.spaceref.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cygnus#Rocket Launch#60 Minutes#Antares#Wallops Range#Northrop Grumman#Wallops Flight Facility#Nasa Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensetecheblog.com

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus Spacecraft Delivers Pizza to the International Space Station

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo spacecraft launched from Virginia’s eastern shore Tuesday, and when it reached the International Space Station on Thursday, there was quite a few delicious treats for the astronauts. In addition to fresh fruits and vegetables, there was a pizza kit, along with a variety of cheeses for the seven station astronauts. On the technical side of things, it also transported a mounting bracket for solar wings, an infrared-detecting device, and experiment materials. Read more for the video and additional information.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Flight Software Readied for Artemis I Launch

Crews with NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems and contractor Jacobs at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida are assembling the Space Launch System rocket that will power NASA’s Artemis I mission to the Moon. Credits: NASA/Kim Shiflett. As crews at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida assemble the Moon rocket...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Two More Artemis I Deep Space CubeSats Prepare for Launch

Two additional secondary payloads that will travel to deep space on Artemis I, the first flight of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, are ready for launch. The Team Miles and EQUilibriUm Lunar-Earth point 6U Spacecraft (EQUULEUS) CubeSats are tucked into dispensers and installed in the Orion...
Aerospace & DefenseBirmingham Star

NASA delivers pizza to Space Station astronauts

A supply rocket sent to the International Space Station included not only space station necessities, but also a pizza delivery for seven astronauts. Along with pizza, the 8,200-pound shipment also included fresh apples, tomatoes and kiwi, along with a pizza kit and cheese smorgasbord for the seven astronauts. This is...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Starliner Returning to Factory to Resolve Valve Issue

Today, Boeing informed NASA that the company will destack its CST-100 Starliner from the Atlas V rocket and return the spacecraft to the Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility (C3PF) for deeper-level troubleshooting of four propulsion system valves that remain closed after last Tuesday’s scrubbed launch. Starliner has sat atop...
Aerospace & DefenseDaily Republic

Cygnus capsule carrying supplies to ISS launched [dpa]

Washington — An Antares rocket carrying the commercial Cygnus space cargo capsule successfully blasted off late Tuesday bound for the International Space Station (ISS) with supplies. The unmanned freighter, developed and operated by US company Northrop Gruman, is carrying nearly 4,500 kilograms of supplies, spare parts and material for scientific...
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

Cygnus Solar Arrays Deployed; Launch Blog Coverage Concludes

The solar arrays have successfully deployed on Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo spacecraft that is on its way to deliver approximately 8,200 pounds of scientific investigations, cargo, and supplies to the International Space Station after launching at 6:01 EDT Tuesday from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island in Virginia. More...
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

S.S. Ellison Onizuka Cygnus mission ready for launch to ISS

Northrop Grumman is in the final stages of preparation for the launch of the NG-16 Cygnus cargo vehicle, the S.S. Ellison Onizuka, to the International Space Station at 18:01:05 EDT / 22:01:05 UTC from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Island flight facility in Virginia. The mission will deliver...
Atlantic, VAWBOC

Northop Grumman Set to Launch Cygnus Cargo Ship to Space Station

ATLANTIC, Va.- A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket carrying a Cygnus cargo ship into space is set to launch later Tuesday from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Northrop Grumman is targeting 5:56 p.m. for the International Space Station-bound Cygnus spacecraft, loaded with about 8,200 pounds of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy