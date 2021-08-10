Cygnus Launch Update: About 60 Minutes Until Launch; Moved to 6:01 p.m
The Antares launch has moved until 6:01 p.m. which enabled teams to resolve a minor ground support issue. The latest Wallops Range forecast keeps weather at 90% favorable for the 6:01 p.m. EDT launch today of NASA commercial cargo provider Northrop Grumman‘s Antares rocket and Cygnus cargo spacecraft from Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility near Chincoteague, Virginia. The International Space Station-bound Cygnus is loaded with about 8,200 pounds of cargo.www.spaceref.com
