Cryptocurrency markets have seen unprecedented growth in the last few years. And meme coins are also not lagging behind. As per CoinMarketCap data, the cryptocurrency market capitalization of meme crypto coins and tokens reached an all-time high, around $33 billion, on July 10, 2021. The most famous meme coin, Dogecoin, was leading the rally in terms of the market cap of $28 billion of the share, followed by Shiba Inu and SafeMoon, having a market cap of $3 billion and $1 billion, respectively. It garnered public attention and interest in meme coins with many new entrants and making it difficult for crypto enthusiasts and investors on- which coin to choose to invest in?