Rob Zombie's The Munsters Shows Off Progress on New Mockingbird Lane

Straight from the show's Comic-Con @ Home panel, Shudder has revealed the full trailer for their all-new event series Slasher: Flesh & Blood. The all-new eight episode season of the horror anthology will premiere on Shudder on Thursday, August 12, and sees a wealthy family in the crosshairs of a killer. The new season, its fourth, is described as follows by the streamer: "Slasher: Flesh & Blood follows a wealthy, dysfunctional family that gathers for a reunion on a secluded island only to learn they’ll be pitted against one another in a cruel game of life and death, all while being stalked by a mysterious masked killer. Nothing is what it seems and no one is safe as the tension – and body count – ratchets up." Check out the trailer below!