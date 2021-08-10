Rob Zombie's The Munsters Shows Off Progress on New Mockingbird Lane
With production on Rob Zombie's feature film reboot of The Munsters on the way, the filmmaker has taken to social media to reveal yet another important piece of the puzzle, the home of the titular family. Zombie posted on Instagram a series of photos that showed offthe progress being made on construction for the film's sets including the street, Mockingbird Lane, which now is officially a paved street. "Things are moving and grooving," Zombie wrote on Instagram. The filmmaker previously teased the new home for the characters in his upcoming reboot, showing off an animated of the street and even blueprints of the house itself.comicbook.com
