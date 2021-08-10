Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Rob Zombie's The Munsters Shows Off Progress on New Mockingbird Lane

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith production on Rob Zombie's feature film reboot of The Munsters on the way, the filmmaker has taken to social media to reveal yet another important piece of the puzzle, the home of the titular family. Zombie posted on Instagram a series of photos that showed offthe progress being made on construction for the film's sets including the street, Mockingbird Lane, which now is officially a paved street. "Things are moving and grooving," Zombie wrote on Instagram. The filmmaker previously teased the new home for the characters in his upcoming reboot, showing off an animated of the street and even blueprints of the house itself.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Zombie
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Sheri Moon Zombie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mockingbird Lane#Munsters#Go Home#Munsters#Universal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshorrornewsnetwork.net

The Munster Family Gets New Duds For Big-Screen Reboot

Lily, Herman and Grandpa on the best-dressed list? Rob Zombie is working on it. The horror-themed filmmaker/musician is in pre-production right now with his much-ballyhooed reboot of The Munsters, that short-lived ’60s TV series that seems to be in reruns somewhere in the world even to this day. And the...
MoviesComicBook

Hellraiser Reboot Director Says New Film Is Somewhat a "Reimagining"

Ever since the first Hellraiser landed in theaters in 1987, the franchise has earned 10 installments, with yet another installment on the way from filmmaker David Bruckner, who recently confirmed that, rather than being a direct continuation of the films that came before it, it will serve as "something of a small reimagining." Due to the fantastical nature of the concept, the series has undergone a number of reimaginings and revivals over the years, with its mythology allowing audiences to approach each new film as its standalone adventure. The new Hellraiser doesn't yet have a release date but is expected to be a Hulu exclusive.
MoviesMovieWeb

Halloween Kills Official Movie Novelization Gets an October Release Date

October is just around the corner and although Halloween Kills may not be the first horror film of 2021, it certainly is one of the most anticipated. Now we have even more reason to be excited to see what Micheal Myers is up to. A new Halloween Kills novel is also set to be released in October alongside the new film.﻿
TV SeriesComicBook

Slasher: Flesh & Blood First Trailer Debuts at Comic-Con 2021

Straight from the show's Comic-Con @ Home panel, Shudder has revealed the full trailer for their all-new event series Slasher: Flesh & Blood. The all-new eight episode season of the horror anthology will premiere on Shudder on Thursday, August 12, and sees a wealthy family in the crosshairs of a killer. The new season, its fourth, is described as follows by the streamer: "Slasher: Flesh & Blood follows a wealthy, dysfunctional family that gathers for a reunion on a secluded island only to learn they’ll be pitted against one another in a cruel game of life and death, all while being stalked by a mysterious masked killer. Nothing is what it seems and no one is safe as the tension – and body count – ratchets up." Check out the trailer below!
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Evil Dead: Director Fede Alvarez "Door Still Open for Mia Sequel"

With the emergence of Lee Cronin directing Evil Dead Rise, the next sequel in the Sam Raimi-created franchise, there would be, of course, those who would ask, "What about Fede Alvarez and his 2013 soft reboot that starred Jane Levy?" Well, the director has an update, sort of, as far as those hoping to see Levy's Mia once again. Speaking to ComicBook.com, the Don't Breathe 2 writer opened up on what the future might hold for her.
Decatur, ILWCIA

Lee Brice to debut new song at Farm Progress Show

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Farm Progress Show is just a little over two weeks away and this year it is not just the agriculture community that will be excited. That is because officials announced that Lee Brice will perform during the event. Brice–one of Nashville’s “A-List” headliners–will be on...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Y&R Spoilers: BOMBSHELL Sally Spectra Is Summer’s Sister?

The Young And The Restless spoilers tease a surprising twist coming up for Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). It may be revealed that Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is her mother! While that should be shocking, any true soap fan could see it coming. After all surprise children are a soap staple. Also, it is usually the person they hate the most that turns out to be a relative. Also, the soap powers that be love to change history and storylines to make them fit in the present for that extra spicy shock factor. It has been done before on Y&R. Let’s take Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) as an example.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Rapper YNT Juan Dead at 17 After Fatal Shooting

The music world has lost a young rising star. Rapper YNT Juan, born Juan Bautista Garcia, was found shot dead in a parked car on Sunday, Aug. 8 by police in Hartford, Conn., the Hartford Courant reported. The performer was 17 years old. The manner of his death, caused by a gunshot wound of the head, was ruled a homicide, according to the Hartford Medical Examiner. Hartford Police Major Crime and Crime Scene divisions are investigating the shooting.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Kanye West's Girlfriend Irina Shayk Caught Sneaking Out Of Ex-Boyfriend Vito Schnabel's Home While Rapper Holes Up In Atlanta Stadium Finishing 'Donda'

Kanye West's rumored girlfriend Irina Shayk was spotted suspiciously sneaking out of her billionaire ex-boyfriend Vito Schnabel's home as the rapper continues to be holed up in Atlanta attempting to finish his Donda album. Article continues below advertisement. The 35-year-old supermodel hasn't been seen with Kanye in weeks, but that's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy