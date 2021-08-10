Cancel
Chairwoman Johnson and Ranking Member Lucas Call for Standards to Avoid Spectrum Interference

SpaceRef
 6 days ago

Today, Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX) and Ranking Member Frank Lucas (R-OK), sent letters to the Commissioners of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) expressing concerns about out-of-band emission (OOBE) limits to protect the integrity of global weather forecasting, satellite-based climate measurements, and ground-based radio astronomy observations in the 23.6-24 GHz band.

www.spaceref.com

NewsBreak
FCC
Related
Washington StateSeattle Times

Washington State University to limit exemptions when FDA approves COVID vaccine; University of Washington reinstates mask mandate

Washington State University will no longer allow students to claim personal or philosophical exemptions from its COVID-19 vaccination requirement, the school announced Thursday, citing the “increasing threat of the delta variant for those who are unvaccinated.”. The change will happen once the FDA grants approval to any of the three...
PoliticsSpaceRef

OSTP: Clear Rules for Research Security and Researcher Responsibility

Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy. The Biden-Harris Administration holds a strong commitment to protecting research security and maintaining the core values behind America’s scientific leadership, including openness, transparency, honesty, equity, fair competition, objectivity, and democratic values. During its final week in office, the previous administration issued...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Geospace Dynamics Constellation Solicitation, Proposal Due Date Extension Forthcoming

On or about August 16, 2021, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Science Mission Directorate (SMD) expects to release an amendment to Program Element Appendix P to the Third Stand Alone Missions of Opportunity (SALMON-3) Announcement of Opportunity (AO) extending the proposal due date for the Geospace Dynamics Constellation (GDC) Investigation solicitation NNH17ZDA004O-GDC.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Spectrum utilisation alliance calls for licence-exempt access to entire 6GHz band

The Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (DSA) has issued a demand for the opening of the full 6GHz communications band for licence-exempt technologies. The call comes as the DSA – in partnership with communications industry and IT giants Broadcom, Cisco, Facebook, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel and Microsoft – has released new research showing how allocating the entire 6GHz band to licence-exempt use can provide important economic benefits.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Notice of Membership of SES Performance Review Board

[Federal Register Volume 86, Number 151 (Tuesday, August 10, 2021)] [Notices] [Page 43682] From the Federal Register Online via the Government Publishing Office [www.gpo.gov] [FR Doc No: 2021-17017]. NATIONAL AERONAUTICS AND SPACE ADMINISTRATION. [Notice (21-054)]. Performance Review Board, Senior Executive Service (SES) AGENCY: National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). ACTION:...
Congress & Courtskiwaradio.com

Senate confirms Moffitt for USDA post

IARN — The U.S. Senate confirmed the nomination of Jenny Moffitt as Agriculture Department undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs on Wednesday. Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow of Michigan said, “Moffitt brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective as both a farmer and a policy maker.”. The...
IndustrySpaceRef

Input to NASA’s RFI in support of Advancing Equity and Support for Underserved Communities .

This message is in reference to Executive Order (EO) 13985, Advancing Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government. As you may be aware, NASA issued a Request for Information on June 15, 2021 and held a public meeting on July 13, 2021 to obtain input and suggestions from the public on how we might consider changing (e.g. expanding, streamlining, updating, etc.) our programs, procurements, grants, regulations and policies to remove systemic inequitable barriers and challenges facing underserved communities. The public comment period closes on August 31, 2021. We really want to hear from you and hear your suggestions! So we are taking this additional step to reach out and solicit input and suggestions on actionable steps we can take, specifically on the following questions:
Georgia StatePosted by
WABE

Park Service Pushes Back Against Licensing Georgia Spaceport

The National Park Service is pushing back after a U.S. government report recommended approval of a launch pad for commercial rockets on the Georgia coast, saying a chance of explosive misfires over a federally protected island popular with tourists and campers poses an “unacceptable risk.”. Camden County in Georgia’s coastal,...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA and Space Force Award Contracts for ThinSat Constellations to NearSpace Launch

NearSpace Launch Inc., innovators of ThinSats and EyeStar radios, was recently awarded contracts from both NASA and the Space Force. These contracts will further develop and scale the ThinSat Constellations for Space Weather (SW) and rapid payload testing. The NASA contract is seeking a Space Weather Constellation that integrates different payloads from leading Space Weather partners. NSL will also be delivering a scaled up ThinSat Constellation to the Space Force that will be used for rapid testing of commercial systems and will raise Technology Readiness Levels for the DOD. Both constellations are currently under Phase II SBIR contracts.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

GOP Senators Put NIH On Notice For ‘Complete Disregard For Congressional Oversight’ Surrounding Risky Virus Research In China

National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) refusal to cooperate with congressional oversight on risky overseas virus research is unacceptable, GOP lawmakers wrote in a letter Thursday. “Congress and the American people have a right to know the complete truth about NIH’s role in funding potentially risky gain of function research,” the...
Militarygpsworld.com

US Defense Department looking for GNSS disruption detection and analysis

The U.S. Department of Defense wants help making sense of commercially and publicly available information that could be used to detect GNSS disruptors, especially over large areas. Obtaining the ability to detect and geolocate GNSS disruptions has been cited as an unmet need in a number of U.S. national policies...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Rare bipartisan consensus on innovation must lead to increased NSF support

For what seems like the first time in years, innovation is having a bipartisan moment. Congress has spent months grappling with growing concerns over international competitiveness, underinvestment in research, and existential challenges like a global pandemic and climate change. But as the focus this fall shifts to spending and appropriations, Congress shouldn’t lose sight of the Senate’s U.S. Innovation and Competition Act and the House’s National Science Foundation For The Future Act: Both bipartisan legislation that passed the Senate and House respectively that would supercharge the National Science Foundation’s ability to promote innovation, alongside other key investments.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Sedaro goes live with Sedaro Satellite SaaS and wins $1.7M in Air Force funding for further development

Sedaro Satellite is a modular Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for model-based satellite engineering. This platform enable’s engineering teams to develop an integrated, multi-disciplinary model of their space mission and simulate its on-orbit behavior in the cloud. In Sedaro Satellite, teams iteratively model, simulate, and analyze their design until all performance requirements...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Study for NASA Mission Proposal PI's to Understand Barriers to DEIA (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility)

Participate in Study to Understand Factors that Impede Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) has contracted with NORC at the University of Chicago (NORC) to implement an important research study to understand the factors that impede or facilitate diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in the proposed leadership for competed space missions at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The results of this study will inform practical recommendations for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA and its partners to reduce impediments to applicants and thereby enhance diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in the competitive pool of proposed leaders.
IndustryNational Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Cooperative Research Program

The Cooperative Research Program is a competitive federal assistance program that funds projects seeking to increase and improve the working relationship between researchers from NOAA Fisheries, state fishery agencies, universities, and fishermen. Congress has initiated the cooperative research funding to assist NOAA Fisheries to improve the confidence that both commercial and recreational fishermen have in the data and analyses performed in support of fisheries management.
U.S. Politicsepa.gov

EPA Appoints New Members for the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act Scientific Advisory Panel

In July 2021, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) appointed two new members to serve on the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act Scientific Advisory Panel (FIFRA SAP). Additionally, the Chair and one other existing member were reappointed. These appointments, effective July 30, 2021, were made by the EPA Administrator following nominations provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Science Foundation (NSF). Per FIFRA, only NIH and NSF can nominate candidates for the SAP. EPA solicited and considered public comments on the potential candidates.
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

Novetta Backs USAF’s Base Defense With PICARD Data Sharing Tech

Novetta has provided the U.S. Air Force with an integrated base defense technology in an effort to help the service branch monitor base security and connect airmen and intelligent systems for rapid decision making while on defense missions. The Platform for Integrated [Command, Control and Communication] and Responsive Defense or...

