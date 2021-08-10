Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Stevie Nicks Cancels All 2021 Concerts

By Jem Aswad
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile she only had five concerts on the books for 2021, Stevie Nicks has decided to cancel them all, the singer announced on Tuesday. “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks said in a statement. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 29

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Kurstin
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Stevie Nicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The New Orleans Jazz#Stevienicks#Republicans#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
CelebritiesRedbook

Stevie Nicks' Legendary Life in Photos

Rockstar. Rule-breaker. Raspy-voiced goddess. These are just a few of the words used to describe Stephanie Lynn Nicks, known the world over as Stevie Nicks. From her breakout days as a leading lady of Fleetwood Mac to her successful solo career, Nicks has churned out an impressive catalog of hits, including "Landslide," "Edge of Seventeen," and "Dreams," to name a few. Not to mention, her recent turn on American Horror Story and even a viral bout on TikTok stand alongside the legacy of her music, reintroducing the talented Nicks to one generation after another. She's the actual embodiment of a living legend, so let's explore the storied life of one of the best-selling musical artists of all time: Stevie Nicks.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Stevie Nicks Cancels Tour: I’ll ‘Probably Never Sing Again’ if I Get COVID

In a statement on Twitter, Stevie Nicks announced that she will cancel the five shows she had planned for her U.S. tour due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising COVID cases should be of concern to all of us,” the statement read. Nicks is vaccinated but cited her age, 73, as one of the reasons why she’s being “extremely cautious” about the virus. “If I get it, I will probably never sing again,” reads a Facebook post by the singer. “Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life.” Shows in Colorado, California, Texas, and Louisiana were scheduled to start Sept. 3 but will no longer be happening. “I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed,” Nicks’ statement read. “but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Stevie Nicks cancels 2021 concerts amid rising coronavirus cases: 'I am still being extremely cautious'

While she only had five concerts on the books for 2021, Stevie Nicks has decided to cancel them all, the singer announced on Tuesday. "These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made," Nicks said in a statement. "I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021.
Music983thecoast.com

Ooh, baby, ooh! Stevie Nicks' 'Bella Donna' turns 40

Bella Donna, Stevie Nicks‘ first solo album, was released July 27, 1981, and was an immediate success. To mark the 40th anniversary of the start of Stevie’s solo career, here are Five Fascinating Facts about Bella Donna. 5. Stevie began working on Bella Donna in between sessions for Fleetwood Mac‘s...
Public Healthloudersound.com

Stevie Nicks cancels 2021 performances over Covid concerns: "While I’m vaccinated, at my age I am still being extremely cautious"

Stevie Nicks has revealed in a statement that she will be cancelling her remaining performances of 2021 due to rising Covid cases that "should be of concern to all of us". Taking to social media to share the news, the 73 year old Fleetwood Mac singer explains, "While I’m vaccinated, at my age I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021.
Music987theshark.com

Stevie Nicks: Her 50 Best Songs, Ranked

Stevie Nicks is the first woman (and thankfully, not the last) woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice: as a member of Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist. As her solo debut, Bella Donna, turns 40 we looked back on her entire career to rank her 50 best songs (40 would have made sense, but it was too hard to cut it off there). We included solo and Fleetwood Mac songs, as well as her pre-Mac band Buckingham/Nicks and a few of her other collaborations.
CelebritiesRolling Stone

Flashback: Stevie Nicks Launches Solo Career With ‘Edge of Seventeen’

Earlier this month, Stevie Nicks learned that she was going to become the first woman ever inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on two occasions. “My biggest hope is that I have opened the door due to the fact that there’s 22 men who have gone in twice and zero women,” she told Rolling Stone. “I think that’s really a little off balance. That’s what I’m hoping, that what’s happened here to me will give all the little rock and roll stars that are just waiting out there a little hope that they can also do what I do.”
Napa, CAksro.com

Steve Nicks Pulls Out of BottleRock

Rock and roll hall-of-famer Stevie Nicks is pulling out as a headliner at Napa’s Bottlerock Music Festival. In a statement, Nicks called it a challenging decision to cancel all of her 2021 shows because of rising COVID cases. The three-day Bottle Rock festival is scheduled for early September, and organizers say Chris Stapleton will replace Nicks as the Friday headliner. Other headliners include Guns N Roses on Saturday, and Foo Fighters on Sunday. Attendees will have to show proof of a vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72-hours.
MusicPopculture

Fleetwood Mac: Stevie Nicks Allegedly Still Blocking Lindsey Buckingham's Return

The chain that held Fleetwood Mac together may never be repaired at this point. Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham was fired in 2018, and he is not likely to come back, despite drummer Mick Fleetwood's attempts to get the Rumours line-up back on stage. After Buckingham was fired, he was told Stevie Nicks never wanted to perform with him again and he was replaced by Crowded House guitarist Neil Finn and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell.
Public HealthSan Bernardino County Sun

Stevie Nicks bows out of BottleRock Napa citing COVID-19 concerns

Stevie Nicks, a two-time inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, is bowing out of BottleRock Napa Valley due to concerns over COVID-19. The superstar vocalist, championed as both a solo artist and as a member of Fleetwood Mac, made the announcement via social media. “These are challenging...
CelebritiesPopculture

Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks' Tough Decision Has Fans Sounding Off

Stevie Nicks has declared she will not be performing for the rest of 2021 as the coronavirus cases continue to rise, which has prompted Fleetwood Mac fans to respond in her comments. Nicks posted a statement to Twitter, saying that she made the tough decision for the safety of her herself and all of those going to public events and festivals.
Celebritiesriffmagazine.com

Stevie Nicks cancels tour, including BottleRock headlining spot

Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac,on Tuesday scrapped her entire tour, including her headlining appearance at BottleRock Napa Valley. The decision came a day after the organizers of New Orleans Jazz Fest (which she was also headlining) canceled the event in light of the spread of the Delta variant of the 2019 coronavirus. That festival had been scheduled for Oct. 8 to 17. BottleRock is still on for Sept. 3 to 5. Everyone in attendance must be either fully vaccinated or provide a recent negative test result each day.
Popculture

Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks Shares Disappointing News With Her Fans

Fleetwood Mac fans are in for some disappointing news. Stevie Nicks shared with her more than 345,000 Twitter followers that she won't be doing anymore shows this year, despite previously announced lineups. “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks said in a statement posted online. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021."
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

Stevie Nicks Cancels Future Festival Appearances: Is This Because of Her Health?

It seems fans won't see Stevie Nicks in a while as she announced her withdrawal from her future festival appearances for a fundamental reason. Speaking to Rolling Stone, the rock and roll legend stated that she's canceling her gigs because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the fast-spreading Delta variant is also one of the significant causes why she made the decision.

Comments / 29

Community Policy