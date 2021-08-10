Stevie Nicks Cancels All 2021 Concerts
While she only had five concerts on the books for 2021, Stevie Nicks has decided to cancel them all, the singer announced on Tuesday. “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks said in a statement. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021.www.lmtonline.com
