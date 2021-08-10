Severe Weather Statement issued for Dane, Iowa, Lafayette, Sauk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Dane; Iowa; Lafayette; Sauk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE...IOWA...NORTHWESTERN DANE AND SAUK COUNTIES At 421 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mauston to near Spring Green to near Cuba City, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Baraboo, Reedsburg, Dodgeville, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Wisconsin Dells, Mineral Point, Lake Delton, Mazomanie, Spring Green, West Baraboo, Black Earth, Belmont, Benton, Barneveld, Highland, Arena, Plain, Bluffview and North Freedom. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH