Special Weather Statement issued for Blount, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Blount; Jefferson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Blount and northeastern Jefferson Counties through 445 PM CDT At 419 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pinson, or 9 miles northwest of Trussville. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Clay, Pinson, County Line, Village Springs and Palmerdale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH